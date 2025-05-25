Abia: Disclose cost of projects, IGR, PDP demands accountability from Alex Otti

Abia state - Ahead of May 29, 2025 second anniversary of Governor Alex Otti in Abia state, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly demanded for accountability, accusing the incumbent state government of secrecy in the cost of projects and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The party said while Alex Otti, as an opposition leader, fiercely and consistently criticised the former administration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, he has now, as governor, become increasingly intolerant of dissent.

In a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, titled "Calls for Accountability Mount as Critics Challenge Abia State’s Financial Management Under Governor Otti" signed by the Abia State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mazi Eric Ikwuagwu, noted that the administration has come under intense public scrutiny, "as respected voices once aligned with the current government now raise alarm over alleged financial mismanagement."

According to Ikwuagwu, the opposition argue that his administration is doing everything within its power to suppress logical, constructive opposition and silence voices that hold it accountable.

He said:

“Over the past eight years, Engr. Eke O. Ako, an Abia-born civil engineer based in Scotland, consistently held the Ikpeazu administration accountable. For this, he was widely celebrated by the very individuals now in power and hailed as a beacon of integrity by the so-called 'new Abia saints.'

"In contrast, the same Engr. Ako, today is applying the same scrutiny to Otti’s administration. Ironically, those who once praised him now accuse him of being sponsored by the PDP, was it Otti that sponsored him against PDP under Ikpeazu? The answer is capital NO. EKS STEVE IS NOT BUYABLE.

"So, rather than respond to his documented allegations, they resorted to character assassination and yet remained a curious silent on the about N800 billion Otti's administration received and squandered in 23 months.

"What about the fiery critic and staunch advocate for good governance, Chief Obinna Oriaku, the former finance commissioner who never hesitated to call out the failings of the very government he once served. Back then, he was praised by those in power today as 'no-nonsense, bold and truthful', but now, table turned and Chief Oriaku is applying the same fearless scrutiny to Governor Otti’s administration, rather than address his concerns about the unprecedented looting and financial mismanagement, the current government resorted to vilifying Oriaku for exhibiting the very traits for which they once celebrated him. Otti’s hypocrisy is second to none.

"Both Engr. Ako and Chief Oriaku's revelations are not hearsay; they are drawn from official government sources. The quarterly budget performance reports published on the government’s own website contains these facts but Otti knows our people are mentally lazy and mostly illiterates of the mind. They swallow whatever they were told rather than research on their own."

While accusing Otti’s government of sponsoring all manners of ridiculousness on PortHarcout road just to cover their heist, the statement added:

"Despite the gravity of these revelations by Eke Ako, Obinna Oriaku and others, exposing gross financial misconduct, not a single official rebuttal has been made to explain or defend these alleged fiscal recklessness but rather it has been 'iko onu'.

"Till date, no attempt has been made to refute the staggering figures of monumental fraud contained in Abia State quarterly financial reports, such as the N6.5 billion supposedly spent on Recreational Facilities, N10 billion spent on Capacity Building, N7 billion on ICT Infrastructure, N54 billion on renovation of non-existent public schools, and other phantom infrastructure that are worth over N200 billion.

"Again, instead of address the alarming N36.5 billion roguishly spent on PortHarcout 5.7km road, which translated to N6.18billion for a kilometer, making it the most expensive road in Africa, the focus shifted to discrediting the messengers. Meanwhile, the message remains factual and needs to be addressed promptly.

"If they like let them bring CNN in attempt to cover the fraud, discerning minds would never be distracted in seeking accountability and transparency on Otti's government misleading tactics."

Source: Legit.ng