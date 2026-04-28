Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

OAU Medical Student Bags 11 Distinctions as He Finally Becomes Doctor, Lists Achievements
People

OAU Medical Student Bags 11 Distinctions as He Finally Becomes Doctor, Lists Achievements

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • A medical student from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has shared his final results after completing his medical degree
  • He recorded 11 distinctions out of 12 courses and emerged as the joint highest-scoring student in his set
  • The young doctor mentioned that he achieved the overall highest score in Dermatology and was also the best student in Physiology

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A Nigerian man, Oluwatobiloba Falokun, has celebrated his official induction as a medical doctor after passing his final examinations at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The scholar shared his remarkable academic record on LinkedIn, where he revealed that he satisfied his examiners after what he described as a "long, arduous" journey.

OAU Medical Student Bags 11 Distinctions as He Finally Becomes Doctor, Lists Achievements
OAU Medical Student Bags 11 Distinctions as He Finally Becomes Doctor, Lists Achievements
Source: UGC

Oluwatobiloba's performance stood out as he earned distinctions in nearly all his courses, making him one of the top graduates in the medical school.

OAU doctor bags distinctions in surgery and medicine

While detailing his success, the newly inducted doctor listed the various fields where he excelled during his stay at the university.

Read also

Obafemi Awolowo University student rejoices as he becomes medical doctor, breaks family record

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

In his words on his LinkedIn post:

"Passed my Final Year Exams with distinctions in Internal Medicine, Surgery and Community Health! Had 11/12 distinctions in total! (Joint Highest!)".

He further clarified that his academic excellence spanned Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, and Mental Health.

OAU medical student balanced student life

Despite the heavy academic workload associated with studying medicine, Oluwatobiloba noted that he still found time for other activities outside the classroom.

He stated:

"Had a swell time as a student, and racked up a couple of extracurriculars while at it too!".

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Dr. Falokun’s post below:

Abdulmalik Balogun said:

"Congratulations My Chief! Hope to see you achieve greater things in the future."

Olagbaju Ayomide said:

"Congratulations Dr. Oluwatobiloba Falokun Many more achievements to come Sir"

Nnadozie Gabriel said:

"This is remarkable. Please Would you mind sharing, How you stayed excellent during your med school journey"

Read also

Photos of Abia State University medical graduate who bagged 8 different awards

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Universities
Hot:
Iran coach Izzy ogbeide Kalogeras sisters Covenant university Miles mcfly