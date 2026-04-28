A medical student from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has shared his final results after completing his medical degree

He recorded 11 distinctions out of 12 courses and emerged as the joint highest-scoring student in his set

The young doctor mentioned that he achieved the overall highest score in Dermatology and was also the best student in Physiology

A Nigerian man, Oluwatobiloba Falokun, has celebrated his official induction as a medical doctor after passing his final examinations at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The scholar shared his remarkable academic record on LinkedIn, where he revealed that he satisfied his examiners after what he described as a "long, arduous" journey.

OAU Medical Student Bags 11 Distinctions as He Finally Becomes Doctor, Lists Achievements

Source: UGC

Oluwatobiloba's performance stood out as he earned distinctions in nearly all his courses, making him one of the top graduates in the medical school.

OAU doctor bags distinctions in surgery and medicine

While detailing his success, the newly inducted doctor listed the various fields where he excelled during his stay at the university.

In his words on his LinkedIn post:

"Passed my Final Year Exams with distinctions in Internal Medicine, Surgery and Community Health! Had 11/12 distinctions in total! (Joint Highest!)".

He further clarified that his academic excellence spanned Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, and Mental Health.

OAU medical student balanced student life

Despite the heavy academic workload associated with studying medicine, Oluwatobiloba noted that he still found time for other activities outside the classroom.

He stated:

"Had a swell time as a student, and racked up a couple of extracurriculars while at it too!".

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Dr. Falokun’s post below:

Abdulmalik Balogun said:

"Congratulations My Chief! Hope to see you achieve greater things in the future."

Olagbaju Ayomide said:

"Congratulations Dr. Oluwatobiloba Falokun Many more achievements to come Sir"

Nnadozie Gabriel said:

"This is remarkable. Please Would you mind sharing, How you stayed excellent during your med school journey"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng