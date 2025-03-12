An opposition leader in Nigeria, Peter Gregory Obi, has condoled the family of Ijeoma Egelonu, one of his staunch supporters

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Obi extended his "deepest condolences" to the deceased's loved ones "and to all of us who feel the pain of this great loss"

The Nigerian presidential hopeful stated that Ijeoma played her part in his movement's "collective struggle for a better nation", adding that "her contributions will never be forgotten"

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, mourned the death of Ijeoma Egelonu, a prominent Obidient member.

Legit.ng reports that Obidients are staunch loyalists of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and presidential hopeful.

In a statement he personally signed, Obi recalled his visit to Egelonu at a medical facility in Abuja in December 2024, saying the deceased "fought bravely" during her period of illness.

Obi said:

"Today, I received the sad news of the passing of Ijeoma Egelonu, a committed and cherished member of our Obidient family. She fought bravely while battling illness, and I remember visiting her in the hospital in Abuja last December. In those moments, I saw her unwavering spirit, and I encouraged her to hold on to hope as we all prayed for her full recovery.

"Hearing of her passing today is truly heartbreaking. Yet, even in our grief, we surrender to the divine will of the Almighty, who alone gives and takes life."

The LP chieftain added:

"On behalf of my family and the entire Obidient family, I extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones and to all of us who feel the pain of this great loss. Ijeoma played her part in our collective struggle for a better nation, and her contributions will never be forgotten. Her memory will live on in our hearts, inspiring us to keep pushing forward.

"May God Almighty grant her eternal rest and give her family, friends, and all who mourn her the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. May God protect and bless her family always."

63-year-old Peter Obi leads the vocal, youth-dominated Obidient movement in Nigeria

