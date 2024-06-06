“United by Shared Vision”: Obidient’ Movement Is Far Beyond Any Political Party, Peter Obi Explains
- Peter Obi said those claiming to be leaders of non-existent directorates are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement
- The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate said the Obidient Movement is far beyond any political party in the country
- The former Anambra state governor explained that members of the Obidient Movement are united by a shared vision for a new and better Nigeria
FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said the Obidient Movement is not a directorate of any particular political party in Nigeria,
Obi said the Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.
He said the movement is not centred within any political party in Nigeria.
Obi stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, on Wednesday, June 5.
“Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.”
According to Obi, the movement has membership across Africa and the globe.
He explained that Obidients members comprise individuals from various backgrounds, including rural communities, and public, private, and corporate entities,
The former Anambra state governor said members of the Obidients movement are united by a shared vision for a New and better Nigeria.
“Let this serve as a clarification that the Obidient Movement operates independently of any political party, and its membership is not limited to any particular affiliation.
“Our focus remains steadfast on driving positive change and promoting a New Nigeria for all. This is who we are and will remain for all time”
'ObIdient' movement driven by the masses
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi's political associate, Senator Victor Umeh says Nigerians took over the campaign of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.
According to Umeh, the 'ObIdient' movement is now bigger than Obi himself and he has no control over it.
The Labour Party chieftain noted that Nigerians trust Obi and they have decided to drive his campaigns across the country.
