A video showing the moment RCCG Pastor EA Adeboye arrived in France has surfaced on social media

The highlight was the grand reception that the popular Nigerian cleric and his wife received upon their arrival

The video has sparked reactions from many Nigerian social media users, with many criticising the RCCG pastor

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, was recently in Paris, France, alongside his wife, Folu Adeboye, for a Christian programme themed "Light Up France Crusade", which took place on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

After the event, a video showing how Adeboye, who shared how God responded to his request for a house, and his wife were received upon their arrival in France surfaced on social media.

Pastor Adeboye and his wife receive grand reception in France. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

A video circulating online captured the cleric and his wife arriving in France, where they were greeted with flowers. A clip also showed people kneeling to greet the cleric and his wife.

Adeboye and Folu were seen walking through the airport before entering a vehicle alongside those who came to receive them at the airport.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Pastor Adeboye shared a personal testimony about his son’s rise to success in America.

Adeboye revealed that his son initially took up a job at a restaurant after relocating abroad, but later became successful by owning an establishment.

According to Adeboye, after praying over the business, it began to experience significant growth. The highlight was when Adeboye revealed that his son eventually hired his former employer as a manager in the same business.

Nigerians react to how Pastor Adeboye and wife were received in France. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Facebook

The video showing the moment Pastor Adeboye and his wife arrived in France is below:

Reactions to video of Adeboye and wife in France

Reacting, some netizens criticised the RCCG Pastor for speaking up amid the current situation in the country. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Bigjuixszn commented:

"Nothing concern them to speak about How bad the government is Cus Dey benefits from it."

Brumy17 said:

"Make this gospel wey I de preach too take me round the world na."

Chaplexis commented:

"He used to be the most respected man of God in Nigeria until Tinubu happened. Now he sees nothing wrong with Nigeria. God is indeed merciful."

GabrielOnifade3 commented:

"Our Daddy in the lord We your Children are proud of you God bless you and Keep you in Jesus name."

Bigjuixszn reacted:

"This people no care about how the Nigerians are feeling Make them just Dey fly Dey go."

Isreadmw said:

"This man is using my offering money to enjoy himself."

hon_Tripple_A commented:

"I don’t see anything special going other people country as win when your country is not safe."

Adeboye's church visit sparks debate

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Pastor Adeboye at a thanksgiving service in Ogun state sparked comments.

The clip showed him walking to the pulpit with support from his son, Leke Adeboye.

The moment that drew attention was when he appeared to bow slightly, which many linked to honouring the church’s tradition.

Source: Legit.ng