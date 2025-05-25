FCT, Abuja - Ralph Nwosu, national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said some staunch supporters of Peter Obi have already collapsed their structures into the party.

Nwosu spoke with The Punch in an interview published on Sunday, May 25.

ADC emerges as an unlikely hub amid cracks Peter Obi's party ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to the opposition leader, the list of "patriots" who have indicated interest in 'rescuing Nigeria' is not limited to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state.

Nwosu disclosed Obidients in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Kwara have already agreed to team up with the ADC ahead of the 2027 election.

Obidients is a sobriquet for hardcore supporters of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

The ADC helmsman said:

"We are having conversations with Obi and the Labour Party faction that supports him, as well as other movements under him. We have had conversations with them. Some of them have already even collapsed their structures. The Labour Party, the Obidient groups, and the movements that support Obi have already joined the ADC in Kaduna, Lagos, Kwara, Kano, and Sokoto. As soon as we are able to tidy up the coalition initiative, you will see the people who are working with almost all of them."

Nwosu added:

"If we are able to tidy up, as we pray, some of those who have contested for the presidency in the past but have now decided to come out of where they are to say this is not the path to save Nigeria, all of them will show up. It will not take months anymore before this happens. In fact, it is a matter of days and weeks."

The list of states where Obidients have joined the ADC, according to Nwosu, is highlighted below:

Lagos Kano Kaduna Sokoto Kwara

2027 election: Opposition considering ADC

Legit.ng reports that as Nigeria’s opposition parties grapple with internal division and waning cohesion, the ADC is positioning itself as a neutral political platform for key contenders seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The ADC, which has historical ties to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has entered into talks with Atiku and Obi. Both men, prominent figures in the 2023 presidential race, are said to be evaluating the ADC as a coalition vehicle as their home parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the LP, face internal fractures.

2027: Adebayo may step down for Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, hinted that he might consider stepping down for Obi in the 2027 poll.

When asked if he would step down for Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Adebayo replied he 'likes what Obi is doing'.

Source: Legit.ng