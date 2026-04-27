A student of Tenderlinks College in Enugu identified as Ugochukwu Ejinkonye scored 324 in the 2026 UTME

The young boy achieved a high score of 98 in Mathematics and 81 in Physics according to the results released by the school

The school management shared the boy’s photograph on social media to celebrate his academic performance

A brilliant student of Tenderlinks College, Enugu, has emerged asthe top performers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from his school.

The student, Ugochukwu Ejinkonye, earned a total score of 324, sparked reactions online due to his nearly perfect score in Mathematics.

Enugu school posts results of its top 2026 UTME scorer as he gets 98 in Maths. Photo: Tender Links Schools

Source: Facebook

2026 UTME top scorer's result breakdown

In the result shared by the school on Monday, April 27, the young scholar recorded 98 in Mathematics and 81 in Physics.

His other scores included 74 in English Language and 71 in Chemistry, bringing his total aggregate to an impressive 324.

The school management, while celebrating the feat, described the student as a "champion" and an example of the excellence the institution strives for.

The school's Facebook caption read:

"A big Congratulations to our Champion. We are proud of you! Tender Links College- Raising Excellent and Exceptional Leaders."

See the Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to scholar's 2026 UTME score

The post, which was shared at the start of the new academic term, attracted several congratulatory messages from parents and well-wishers.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Ugochukwu's post below:

Ogo Onuekwusi said:

"A big congratulations UGO. A big congratulations to all the Tender link Schools champions"

Njideka Udeogu Aroh said: "

Congratulations dear and more grace! Kudos to Tenderlinks Schools"

Gold Nneka Chibuzo-Ugwu said:

"What a great way to start the term and the week too… Big congratulations to us"

In a related story, a science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng