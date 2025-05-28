Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret for not attending the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Buhari said he missed the event due to a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom

Buhari hailed President Bola Tinubu who is the leader of the bloc and paid tribute to General Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founder of ECOWAS

Former president Muhammadu Buhari has said that his inability to attend the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 28, was due to a medical check-up in the UK.

Buhari cites medical check-up in UK as reason for absence

In a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the regional bloc on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, while expressing regret over his inability to attend the historic celebration.

“Regrettably, as Your Excellency is aware, I am currently in the United Kingdom undergoing routine medical check-ups and therefore, unable to attend this historic event,” Buhari wrote.

Speaking further, the former president popularly referred to as Sai Baba, lauded the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, acknowledging the regional body’s resilience in the face of daunting challenges, Vanguard reported.

“I congratulate Your Excellency and other Heads of State and Government on the attainment of this Golden Jubilee by ECOWAS,” he stated.

Buhari also paid tribute to retired General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS, commending his pivotal role in the creation of the regional bloc in 1975.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the anniversary celebration marked a milestone for ECOWAS, which was formally inaugurated in Lagos in 1975.

A symbolic reenactment of the original declaration was held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Buhari sends message to Tinubu on president's mid-term

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Buhari also congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his mid-term.

According to a statement signed by his media aide Garba Shehu, obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, Buhari said that as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government "celebrate", Nigeria should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in office, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

