Labour Party (LP) has lost a heavyweight politician in its team to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Fabian Ozoigbo, the head of Logistics of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential elections joined the APC on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The former Peter Obi's ally declared his support and determination to work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election in 2027

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi’s ally, Fabian Ozoigbo, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state.

Ozoigbo said he is ready to work for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 for stabilising the country since he assumed office.

As reported by The Nation, Ozoigbo was the head of Logistics of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential elections.

Ozoigbo said there is a lack of trust in the Labour Party while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Awka, the state capital.

He lashed out at the LP for faulting the result as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 presidential election.

Obi’s ally said he had expected Nigeria’s economy to collapse following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“As a member of the opposition, I had expected the economy to collapse irretrievably after the removal of fuel subsidy, but that the economy is still on, though with hardships is a puzzle to me.

“I have decided to come close to the government that is holding this economy to observe and take part in this surprising phenomenon.

“My goal is to be part of a new Nigeria that is possible with positive policies that will turn the economy around. Since the economy has not collapsed by now and there are signs of recovery, I want to be part of this economic miracle.”

Labour Party Rep Dumps Party for APC

Recall that the APC rank increased as Ngozi Okolie, a Labour Party House of Representatives member, joined the ruling party.

Okolie, the lawmaker representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, explained that he was leaving the Labour Party because of the unending internal crisis.

The lawmaker further explained that there was a need for him to join a party where he would be able to attract projects to his constituency.

Labour Party as another Rep member defects to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Umahia, representing Ezeagu/Udi in Enugu, defected from the Labor Party to APC, citing a prolonged leadership crisis with three factions causing confusion.

Umahia pledged loyalty to APC and President Tinubu, aiming to support governance, especially in the South East region.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda condemned rising defections, called for a constitutional review, and urged the vacating of committee seats held by defectors to protect democracy.

