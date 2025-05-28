FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 28, congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his mid-term.

According to a statement signed by his media aide Garba Shehu, obtained by Legit.ng, Buhari said that as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government "celebrate", Nigeria should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in office, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

General Buhari warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which he says have hit the poorest families the hardest, adding however that the task of reducing poverty and inflation, which is immense, must not be left only for the government.

“The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can.”

Furthermore, Buhari urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future.

Buhari added:

“Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy.

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”

Tinubu, the 16th president of Nigeria, has been at the helm of affairs since 2023. He previously served as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007, and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.

Source: Legit.ng