Pasuma has issued a strong warning against the unauthorised use of his intellectual property, including his name and pictures

The Fuji musician also issued a deadline, warning that failure to comply would lead to legal action

The singer's warning has sparked reactions, with many of his fans and followers supporting his move

Popular Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi, better known as Pasuma or Oga Nla, has kicked against the unauthorised use of his intellectual property, including his name and pictures.

In a post via his social media pages on Friday, June 5, 2026, Pasuma issued a cease-and-desist notice with a warning against the unapproved exploitation of his music, picture, name, and other intellectual property.

Pasuma set to take legal action against use of his intellectual property without consent. Credit: pasuma

Source: Instagram

The Fuji singer accused some individuals and companies of illegally uploading, streaming, distributing, and exploiting his songs, videos, and intellectual property without his consent.

Pasuma demanded a cease and desist from all unapproved use of his intellectual property and permanent removal of all infringing content from digital platforms.

He also demanded that those who defaulted provide a full statement of account detailing money made from the exploitation of his property since they began.

Submit any existing written agreements or authorizations within 14 days.

"Failure to comply with the above listed demands within the period of 14 days from the publication of this notice (Deadline: 19th of June 2026) and the subsequent publication in national dailies, I shall have no other course than to institute a legal action against you in the court of competent jurisdiction to enforce my intellectual property rights. Such action may include but is not limited to seeking injunctive relief, damages, criminal liabilities particularly against corporate entities and their directors, and any other remedies available under applicable law.

Reactions as Pasuma issues warning against unauthorised use of his intellectual properties. Credit: pasuma

Source: Depositphotos

This notice is issued without prejudice to any rights or remedies I may have at law or in equity and is without waiver of any of my rights, claims, or defenses, all of which are expressly reserved," the letter read.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Biola Fowosire exposed her dirty experience with a movie sponsor and how Pasuma rescued her

Pasuma's social media post with a warning against the unapproved use of his intellectual property is below:

Reactions to Pasuma's warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

oluwa_kay_d said:

"I said it PFC get Goat, never steal another’s person property."

deen2us commented:

"There are so many account that carry’s your name on every music platform including Apple Music so we don’t know which one is the original self."

reizqah said:

"It is about time you copyright your music and art. I hope this means, you're taking the digital marketing and usage of your music seriously."

fountain_adequate commented:

"You need to enforce this. A lot of people used to upload your live play on their Youtube pages before you and a lot of people might have seen it before you posted it on your own YouTube page."

sogbade_abdulrasheed said:

"Dont steal our oga property ooo."

mofit_fashgramm commented:

"Take one of them to court of law, they dare not try this with your friend This pasuma is just too JEJE, you really need spice up something so they can know your gentility doesn't mean you're stuupd."

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Legit.ng previously reported how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng