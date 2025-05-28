“A Golden Fish,” Buhari Hails Amaechi at 60, Explains How Ex-Minister Was an Asset to His Govt
- The immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, described Rotimi Amaechi as “a golden fish” who was a key asset in his administration
- Buhari, while celebrating Amaechi who clocked 60 years on Tuesday, May 27, shared how the minister revived Nigeria’s dilapidated transport infrastructure
- The former president in a congratulatory message on Wednesday Amaechi lauded his contributions to national development during his tenure as minister of transportation and governor of Rivers state
Nigeria's former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers State and minister of transportation on the attainment of the milestone of 60 years.
He described Amaechi as a “golden fish,” an asset to his administration.
The former president hailed the former Rivers state governor for overseeing the completion of long-abandoned railway projects, transforming them into major transit hubs, and initiating new ones that improved the nation’s transportation landscape.
Speaking further, Muhammadu Buhari praised Amaechi’s unwavering dedication to duty, saying his time as transport minister marked a new era for Nigeria’s railway infrastructure, one that helped rekindled public trust in government-led development projects.
Buhari, in a statement released on Wednesday, May 28 and signed by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying:
“Amaechi shared with me the aspiration of strengthening infrastructure, bridging the nation’s long-delayed gaps through the railway, a vital component, leading to its revival from a comatose state, completion of abandoned projects, turning them into major transit hubs, and initiating major ones across the country, some of which were driven to completion before he left office.
“The railway system which used to be the heartbeat of several towns and cities, killed and buried for decades, opened a new chapter under his leadership, faithfully serving millions of Nigerians by increasing network capacity for passenger and freight services, helping to address demand, introducing new services and rolling stock, and improving safety.
“Under him, the nation witnessed a new era of railway infrastructure. I wish him and his family many happy years ahead.”
Spotlight on a golden fish
Meanwhile, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, born May 27, 1965, is a prominent Nigerian politician with a significant political career.
He served as Governor of Rivers state from 2007 to 2015 and as Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2023 under Buhari's administration.
His tenure as minister focused on modernizing Nigeria's transportation infrastructure, particularly railways, which had been neglected for decades.
Tinubu sends symbolic message to Amaechi
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu publicly wished Rotimi Amaechi a happy birthday, despite Amaechi being among a coalition to unseat him in 2027.
The birthday gesture sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians questioning whether it was a show of civility or a subtle political move.
Amaechi is said to be aligning with Peter Obi, El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and Bukola Saraki, forming a potentially formidable opposition alliance
