Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a telephone call, reaffirmed his strong bond with President Bola Tinubu as he turned 73

Buhari praised Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape, emphasising his role in the formation and success of the APC and his election into office in 2011 and 2015

The former president extended his prayers and best wishes to Tinubu while also wishing the nation a joyful Sallah celebration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the deep bond between himself and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a heartfelt phone call to mark the latter’s birthday.

Buhari greets Tinubu on his 73rd birthday. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

In a telephone conversation on Friday, March 28, Muhammadu Buhari joined Tinubu’s family and the nation in celebrating the President’s special day.

He expressed his prayers and best wishes, asking for long life, good health, and a successful administration for Bola Tinubu as he leads the country.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” Buhari said.

In a statement shared on his X page, signed by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant, media and publicity to Buhari, on Saturday, March 29, the former president added that his family and himself remain indebted to Tinubu and the other leaders of the party for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC), catapulting him to the presidency for two terms after failed attempts in the past, and helping to produce another APC administration with the Asiwaju himself at its head.

Buhari speaks about his bond with President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organizer, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good”, the statement added.

Buhari also used the opportunity to wish Tinubu, his family, and the nation a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and a happy and joyful Sallah (Eid).

See Buhari's full statement below;

Read more about Tinubu, 73rd birthday here:

Remi Tinubu celebrates husband on 73rd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 73rd birthday with a heartfelt message, calling him her "knight in shining armor".

She expressed gratitude for his courage, resilience, and leadership, praying for continued health, joy, peace, and prosperity in his life.

Her tribute, shared alongside a photo, sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many extending birthday wishes while reflecting on his leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng