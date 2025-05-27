Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecy on Tinubu's Appointee Who Would be Sacked
- Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP)
- Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning the top security chief
- Legit.ng reports that Egbetokun, the 22nd IGP, was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Usman Alkali Baba
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesied the sack of Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP).
Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, shared the prediction in a recent interview with Sun.
He said:
“I foresee the removal of the Inspector general of police.”
An ally of the president, Egbetokun, in 2024, credited President Bola Tinubu with transforming his life several years ago. According to the police chief, “that story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day.”
Ceaseless calls for Egbetokun’s removal
According to section 7 of the Police Act 2020, the person appointed to the office of the IGP shall hold the office for four years.
But Egbetokun, who was born on September 4, 1964, was expected to retire on September 4, 2024, when he turned 60 years old.
Section 18(8) of the Act, which makes direct reference to the civil service rule on retirement, states that “every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier”.
However, in July 2024, the national assembly (NASS) hurriedly passed a bill seeking to allow the IGP to remain in office “until the end of the term stipulated in his appointment letter”.
IGP advocates strategic national security funding
Meanwhile, the IGP on Monday, May 26, received Babatunde Ogunjimi, the accountant-general of the federation (AGF), and his entourage at the force headquarters in Abuja.
The courtesy visit, which had in attendance the force management team and other senior officers, was aimed at strengthening synergy between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the office of the AGF particularly in the area of strategic national security funding.
The AGF reiterated the statutory mandate of his office in managing public finances and affirmed his commitment to exploring avenues for increased national security funding for the NPF, stating that with adequate resources, continuous collaboration, and effective synergy, the goal of building a more efficient police force of Nigeria's dream can be achieved.
Read more on IGP Egbetokun:
- IGP orders withdrawal of mobile police officers from VIPs
- "Nigeria not ripe for state police," says IGP Egbetokun, security expert disagrees, explains
- IGP Egbetokun makes 2 major appointments, sends message to Nigerians
- Host communities urged not to grant officers loans beyond their means, says IGP
Ayodele sends message to Nigerians over coalition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians not to be delusional about the ongoing alignments among politicians in the opposition.
Ayodele asserted that voting for opposition figures in the 2027 election "will be more disastrous".
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.