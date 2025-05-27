Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP)

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning the top security chief

Legit.ng reports that Egbetokun, the 22nd IGP, was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Usman Alkali Baba

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesied the sack of Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP).

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, shared the prediction in a recent interview with Sun.

He said:

“I foresee the removal of the Inspector general of police.”

An ally of the president, Egbetokun, in 2024, credited President Bola Tinubu with transforming his life several years ago. According to the police chief, “that story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day.”

Ceaseless calls for Egbetokun’s removal

According to section 7 of the Police Act 2020, the person appointed to the office of the IGP shall hold the office for four years.

But Egbetokun, who was born on September 4, 1964, was expected to retire on September 4, 2024, when he turned 60 years old.

Section 18(8) of the Act, which makes direct reference to the civil service rule on retirement, states that “every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier”.

However, in July 2024, the national assembly (NASS) hurriedly passed a bill seeking to allow the IGP to remain in office “until the end of the term stipulated in his appointment letter”.

IGP advocates strategic national security funding

Meanwhile, the IGP on Monday, May 26, received Babatunde Ogunjimi, the accountant-general of the federation (AGF), and his entourage at the force headquarters in Abuja.

The courtesy visit, which had in attendance the force management team and other senior officers, was aimed at strengthening synergy between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the office of the AGF particularly in the area of strategic national security funding.

The AGF reiterated the statutory mandate of his office in managing public finances and affirmed his commitment to exploring avenues for increased national security funding for the NPF, stating that with adequate resources, continuous collaboration, and effective synergy, the goal of building a more efficient police force of Nigeria's dream can be achieved.

Ayodele sends message to Nigerians over coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians not to be delusional about the ongoing alignments among politicians in the opposition.

Ayodele asserted that voting for opposition figures in the 2027 election "will be more disastrous".

