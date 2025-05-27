The PDP accused the ruling APC of orchestrating a “sinister plot” to destroy Nigeria’s multiparty democracy and entrench authoritarian rule

The PDP said this was being driven by the APC’s “mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027” due to its “dismal failure in government"

PDP's NEC issued a scathing indictment of President Tinubu’s leadership, saying Nigeria is “in a melancholic state”

FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, May 27, said President Bola Tinubu’s “defeat” in the coming 2027 election is “inevitable”.

Legit.ng reports that in a communique issued at the end of the 99th meeting of the party’s NEC, the opposition party said Tinubu would lose “due to its dismal failure in government”.

PDP predicts Tinubu's loss in 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As presented by Iliya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, the party accused Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting a one-party rule, allegedly ‘out of fear of 2027 defeat’.

The PDP's statement partly reads:

“NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party totalitarian state as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats, and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria. It is clear that this plot is borne out of APC’s mortal fear of inevitable defeat in 2027 due to its dismal failure in government.”

Furthermore, the PDP NEC expressed "serious concern" over "the sorry and melancholic state of affairs" of Nigeria under the "irredeemably exploitative insensitive and anti-people APC administration" of President Tinubu. It, therefore, asked the Tinubu administration to "rescind all its anti-people policies and take practical steps to address the insecurity and economic recession in the country".

Legit.ng reports that the PEP NEC meeting had earlier been fixed for the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. It was, however, changed to Legacy House, following the closure of the secretariat by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) due to 28 years of unpaid grand rent.

The NEC meeting had been postponed several times.

