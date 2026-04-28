A Nigerian youth who borrowed N20k from a loan app has publicly lamented after seeing the total debt he now owes after 247 days

The worried man shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) showing his current outstanding overdue debt to the loan app

Mixed reactions have trailed his total debt, as many netizens shared their experiences with loan apps, while others explained the implications if he fails to clear his overdue debt

A young man, known on X as @RMCF_VIP, has made public the total amount he owes a loan app more than eight months after he borrowed N20k from the platform.

He shared his debt challenge on X after another netizen went public with his.

A man laments now owing a loan app over 86k after 247 days. Stock photos of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: AnnaStills, X/@RMCF_VIP

Source: Getty Images

Loan app: Man's total debt generates buzz

In a tweet on April 26, @RMCF_VIP stated that he had been lent N20k, but now his outstanding debt is N86k. He wrote:

"They borrow me 20k.

"Dey show me 86k.

"They wan use me play 4 odds."

He shared a screenshot of his loan dashboard, which showed he applied for the loan on August 22, 2025, and that his current outstanding debt has climbed to N86, 269. 36.

In the comment section, he admitted that he is unwilling to pay his overdue debt due to the interest owed, which he considers outrageous.

"Me I can’t pay back what I did not borrow with such interest I’m literally not using the bank and they are not even calling I think they’ve given up on me."

A man displays his current outstanding balance many weeks after he borrowed N20k from a loan app. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: SeventyFour, X/@RMCF_VIP

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

Loan app: Reactions trail man's overdue debt

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's overdue debt balance below:

@Kyng_Sai said:

"Bro, I borrow 46 by ending of the month I paid 80something [expletive] just 1 month."

@MrLastBorn_ said:

"247 days overdue.

"And you will be proud to abuse Buhari and Tinubu o. How are you people moving mad like this?"

@damseldore said:

"Sheybi nah that small cash wey enter your hand make you feel Merlin enter there.

"I don delete their app throwaway sim join."

@snr_ICM said:

"Their problem is that they don't pause the accumulation. You pay 10k today, and in a few days, it has grown back again. It’s not that people don’t want to clear their loans, it’s that the accumulation never gives them a fair chance. It starts to feel like you’re pouring water into a basket, no matter the effort, it never really reduces. So, you just leave it there."

@Gfreaky1 said:

"They will remove this money from your other bank thru your BVN…. It happened to me before, I nearly cried, borrowed money from GTBank and after a year it was deducted from Access."

@Chibuik57080063 said:

"At the appropriate time they will activate GSI and collect their money from any of your account with money. Pay now to avoid the daily accruing interests. Before you will wake up one day and receive debits."

@clement_sani said:

"Real question Do Nigerians have credit score or anything like that Because I feel like People can't just escape this and they'll wake up one day to find out they have issues with banks."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that new FCCPC data had shown the top 10 loan apps in Nigeria and their interest rate.

List of approved loan apps for 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had released an updated list of over 400 approved loan apps for 2026.

Officials confirmed that hundreds of digital money lenders have met regulatory requirements and are authorised to operate.

This move is aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring transparency in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital lending sector.

Source: Legit.ng