The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fired a shot at the Federal Government after Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) suddenly sealed its national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

The PDP national secretariat was sealed over a 28-year unpaid ground rent, but the party condemned the sealing at the end of its emergency meeting, which was held at the Bauchi state governor's lodge in Abuja on Monday, May 26.

Umar Iliya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, while speaking after the meeting, said the sealing of the party's office was a reckless attempt to scuttle democracy. He warned that the leading opposition was not scared of being arrested or any other provocation.

“We will not take this lightly. They could come and arrest all of us; we are prepared. This is a clear attempt to undermine democracy, and we will hold them accountable.”

Damagum then warned that the party would not take the government's move lightly while denouncing such action, saying it was undemocratic and unacceptable. He added that the sealing of its office was an example of irresponsibility that the federal government had exhibited.

The PDP acting chairman further explained that the party will inform Nigerians of the implications of the move, adding that the party would respond appropriately at the end of its deliberations.

