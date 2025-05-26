Breaking: Wike-led FCTA Seals Off PDP Headquarters, Photo, Videos Trend

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, May 26, sealed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zone 5, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the incident is currently trending on social media platforms.

According to Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Senator Samaila Mamman Kurfi, owner of the property, failed to pay ground rent for 28 years.

Olayinka shared visuals related to the development on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The image and videos can be viewed below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng