Chief Dele Momodu has praised President Bola Tinubu for stepping in to halt the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from sealing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat and other properties in Abuja.

Recall that the FCT minister moved on Tuesday, May 26, to seal the secretariat of the opposition PDP and other properties.

However, the President in a swift move, stopped the FCT minister, while urging the leadership of the PDP to immediately make necessary payments.

Reacting, in a statement via Instagram, from the United States, Momodu described Wike’s action as vindictive and disruptive, warning that such behaviour threatens national unity and governance.

“No one should condone non-compliance of government obligations, but government must restrain itself from vindictive outbursts such as those of Nigeria’s most querulous politician,” Momodu said.

“We thought we had two Presidents”

Momodu reflected on the past perception that Nigeria was being led by “two Presidents”, Tinubu and Wike, highlighting the recent intervention as a sign that Wike is now under control.

“Now, we know Wike has a boss who can checkmate his excesses,” he said.

He lamented past failures to rein in Wike, including his role in Rivers State’s political crisis.

“How I wished you had stopped his reckless disruption and distraction of the Sim Fubara government in Rivers State and saved the hapless people from this unfortunate contraption called emergency rule,” Momodu added.

Calls for unity and strong leadership

Momodu urged President Tinubu to continue asserting authority to alleviate Nigerians’ hardships, saying,

“Nigerians are currently going through so much pain, and you need to rescue them from Wike’s additional burden and insults.”

He contrasted Wike’s behaviour with that of other ministers like Dave Umahi, who he praised for humility and discipline.

“There can’t be two captains in one ship. I hope Wike got that message loud and clear from your powerful intervention today," Momodu warned,

The statement underscores the tensions within Nigeria’s political landscape and the need for unified leadership ahead of critical upcoming elections.

