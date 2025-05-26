Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), disclosed that he is pulling out of all previous agreements reached to resolve the lingering crisis in the PDP, vowing to “fight on until justice is attained”

In a stunning statement on Sunday, May 25, Wike highlighted specific allegations against Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, which he said contributed to sustaining the crisis in the largest opposition party

Reacting to the development, mediator Bukola Saraki explained that Wike’s pulling out of the arrangement is "just an indication that we (PDP reconciliation committee) still need to do more work and intensify more efforts"

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Bukola Saraki, a former senate president, has responded to the renewed tensions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported on Monday, May 26, 2025, by The Punch, Saraki, the head of the seven-member PDP reconciliation committee, pledged to persuade disgruntled Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) to rejoin the negotiation process.

Saraki acknowledges PDP reconciliation committee need to intensify its efforts.

Source: Twitter

Saraki gave this assurance on Sunday night, May 25, while speaking through Yusuph Olaniyonu, his media aide.

He said:

“Wike’s pulling out of the arrangement is not really a setback as you inferred. It’s just an indication that we still need to do more work and intensify more efforts.

“A mediator cannot be seen reacting to every issue arising conflicts otherwise in the process of speaking, he may say something that the various parties may misintepret.

“Even in the first statement issued by Wike, you can see where he referred to his position in the reconciliation committee.”

Furthermore, the ex-Kwara state governor warned that Nigerians—including stakeholders of the PDP—should resist the danger of the country's main opposition party going into oblivion, stressing that the development would see the country evolve into a one-party state.

Saraki charges PDP supporters not to let party die.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The alternative to PDP is one-party state. The PDP goes beyond party. That is the only legacy party that is remaining. Out of the three parties with which we started this democracy, AD is gone, APP is gone.

“So, this is the only legacy party. Allowing it to die will be a major setback for democracy."

PDP heavyweights meet in Enugu

PDP heavyweights meet in Enugu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saraki embarked on a trip to Enugu state where he met with Governor Peter Mbah, Senator Seriake Dickson, and Ibrahim Dankwambo.

As he undertakes his new role, Sararki and some members of the PDP reconciliation and reform committee including Senator Dickson and Ɗankwambo concluded discussions with Governor Mbah (Enugu), where they discussed steps that they plan to take to settle the party's protracted crisis.

In a social media post, Saraki said the PDP chieftains' discussion centered on finding solutions "as we strive to ensure everything is back to normal for the future progress of PDP."

