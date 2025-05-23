In a major development, Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election has responded to the growing rumours of dumping the PDP for a mega platform

In an interview on Thursday, May 22, Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe clarified that his boss is not leaving the PDP

Ibe noted that although Atiku is in talks with Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and other figures for a coalition ahead of the 2027 election but he is not leaving the PDP

In a major twist of events, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked speculation that he is planning to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the mega platform being proposed by the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

2027 election: Atiku denies dumping the PDP

Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, made the clarification when he featured on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

As reported by The Punch, Ibe also confirmed that aside from a former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and Atiku have also been talking to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Atiku in talks with Obi, El-Rufai - Media aide

He said:

“My principal has said that he wasn’t leaving the PDP and you have to respect what he has said. I don’t need to come here to speak about it. It is an issue he has spoken of.

“There is an ongoing discussion between Atiku Abubakar and some opposition leaders like Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai. Yes, it’s out there in the open. Discussion is still ongoing. At the end of that discussion, they will come out with a position and a direction that we’re going to follow based on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“To also answer your question, yes, Peter Obi and Atiku are involved. And they are also talking.”

Legit.ng recalled that the PDP Governors Forum, led by Governor Bala Mohammed, rejected the coalition proposal and opted instead to welcome other parties and individuals into the PDP for 2027.

In response, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, dismissed the PDP being considered an a viable option for the proposed opposition coalition, citing deep-rooted issues within the party .

Lawal characterised the PDP as having an "incurable virus," making it unfit to serve as a foundation for the much-anticipated alliance meant to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections.

The former SGF also shared details about former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's ongoing involvement in the 2027 coalition talks.

Atiku’s rebuttal came a few hours after reports emerged that the Key opposition figures including Atiku, Peter Obi, and former governors have chosen the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their coalition platform to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

However, a coalition described as false and misleading the report that it has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its preferred political platform.

This was disclosed in a terse statement signed by a key stakeholder of the coalition and former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Salihu Lukman in Abuja on Thursday, May 22.

2027 election: How Atiku can unseat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has expressed his opinion after Atiku Abubakar insisted that he has not left the PDP amid growing rumours in the polity.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi warned that the 2027 election will not be won playing by the old political rules but by building a powerful coalition against the APC.

Akinniyi urged Atiku to declare his 2027 presidential ambition and unite with Peter Obi, El-Rufai and other aggrieved politicians to defeat the ruling government led by Bola Tinubu.

