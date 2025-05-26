Atiku Abubakar and the PDP dismissed recent endorsements for President Tinubu, calling them signs of panic and expressing confidence in defeating the ruling party in 2027

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, stated the coalition is unbothered by endorsements and believes Nigerians, not political manoeuvrings, will determine the 2027 outcome

PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, argued that endorsements don't guarantee victory and criticised Tinubu’s administration for failing to address key national issues

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly dismissed the recent wave of endorsements for President Bola Tinubu.

The duo, however, calleed the endorsements by APC governors and stakeholders a sign of panic and desperation.

Speaking, Atiku expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to challenge and defeat the ruling party in the 2027 elections, while the PDP pointed to the growing dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s leadership, particularly regarding his economic policies and governance.

Atiku: Coalition unbothered by endorsements, confident of victory

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, likened the situation to a student who has adequately prepared for an exam and is unfazed by external influences.

Ibe stated that the coalition is confident that Nigerians, not political manoeuvrings, will determine the outcome of the 2027 elections.

“When you’ve prepared diligently for an exam, you can sleep soundly the night before, waking up assured of success.

"That’s the position of our coalition. Nigerians are the ultimate judges, and their endorsements will determine the outcome, not the political manoeuvrings of the ruling party.”

Ibe also criticised the Tinubu administration for failing to address the key issues facing the country, including insecurity, rising living costs, and the ongoing struggles families face to meet basic needs.

He highlighted the recent insurgency in Borno State and the growing burden on Nigerians, stating that the administration has failed to meet these challenges, instead focusing on political games.

PDP: Endorsements don't guarantee victory in 2027

PDP National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Umar Bature, also weighed in, dismissing the significance of the endorsements, stating that they do not guarantee electoral victory.

Bature pointed to the 2014 election, where former President Goodluck Jonathan had the backing of 21 governors but still lost the election.

“Tinubu has 22 endorsements, and yet there’s nothing to worry about. The issue isn’t endorsements; the issue is whether you’ve done the right thing for the country. Endorsements are merely cosmetic. People resort to them when they know they’re not serving the interests of the people they claim to represent."

Bature suggested that the supposed crisis within the PDP regarding defections was merely a matter of personal opinions being expressed, and he assured that the situation would resolve itself in due course.

PDP calls for accountability from Tinubu’s government

The PDP’s response to the endorsements echoes the growing frustration among many Nigerians, who feel that the current administration is not adequately addressing the country’s most pressing challenges.

As political manoeuvrings continue, the opposition party is doubling down on its commitment to addressing issues such as economic mismanagement, insecurity, and corruption.

“We are not concerned with the endorsements; we are concerned with what has been done for the people. Endorsements will not save a government that has failed the people," Bature added.

The PDP and Atiku’s coalition remain firm in their belief that their message of change will resonate with Nigerians, especially as the 2027 election approaches.

Chaos breaks out at Atiku, Peter Obi coalition meeting

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chaos broke out at the coalition meeting of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and others.

It was gathered that the coalition meeting was briefly disrupted following a disagreement over representation for Jigawa State.

