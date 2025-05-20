Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said it will no longer be shackled to 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi's ineffective opposition in 2027

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation and South-East stakeholders endorsed President Bola Tinubu's second term

The prominent Igbo leaders said no coalition of opposition politicians can challenge President Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and prominent South-East stakeholders have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

President Tinubu will be formally declared as the sole consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election on Friday, 23 May 2025 during his visit to Abia state.

Ohanaeze, Southeast stakeholders endorse President Bola Tinubu for the second term. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Ohanaeze’s Deputy President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and the National Spokesperson, Chief Thompson Ohia, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, May 19, 2025.

According to the statement, Senator David Umahi, the distinguished Minister of Works was appointed to serve as the lead coordinator for President Tinubu’s campaign across the South-East region.

“This historic consensus has been meticulously cultivated through extensive consultations with a diverse array of key stakeholders, including South-East governors, revered traditional rulers, esteemed religious leaders, and representatives from various youth and women’s groups, as well as civil society organisations across our region.

“The collective decision reached by Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East stakeholders marks a departure from historical precedence and signifies a resolute intent to align with the mainstream national leadership under President Tinubu.”

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said no coalition of opposition politicians can challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

The Igbo leaders declared that the South-East will no longer be shackled to ineffective opposition led by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

The statement further read:

“Furthermore, we emphasise that any coalition of opposition politicians currently lacks the capacity to challenge a sitting president of the calibre and competence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. With firm conviction, we declare that the South-East will no longer be shackled to ineffective opposition, particularly under the leadership of Mr. Peter Obi, whose tenure has failed to fulfill the promises made to our people."

1996 coup: Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands N10 trillion compensation

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands an official apology and N10 trillion in compensation from President Tinubu over historical injustices against the Igbo.

The group cites General Babangida’s recent revelation that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo-led operation as proof of past misrepresentation.

Ohanaeze insists on national recognition of Igbo suffering, citing political and economic marginalization since the Nigerian Civil War.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo blasts Tinubu's national census committee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide frowned at the composition of Tinubu's national census committee, which has no person of Southeast extraction as member.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization also berates the national assembly for neglecting its oversight function in that regard.

It further urges Tinubu's government to reconstitute the census committee to reflect the federal character principle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng