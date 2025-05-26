Solomon Dalung, a former Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports, has criticised the current state of the nation, insisting it has "never been this bad"

Dalung, in a critical assessment of Tinubu's two years in office, scored the president low in performance

The former minister explained how Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election following his tough government policies that has led to the current economic hardship in Nigeria

Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, has scored the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu low in performance.

Dalung, who served as a minister in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke while evaluating the current situation in the country, and lamented that Nigeria has never had it this bad.

The ex-minister blamed the administration of President Bola Tinubu for the current economic woes that have befallen many citizens as a result of government policies, noting that the government has performed woefully in its first two years in office.

Dalung made these assertions during an interview with the Vanguard published on Monday, May 26.

According to the former minister, President Tinubu has performed poorly and would face the wrath of poor Nigerians in the next presidential election.

According to him, President Tinubu has performed below ten percent.

“Well, for the past two years, I think the country has never been as terrible as it is now in terms of good governance, because good governance provides better well-being for the people, and the indices of good governance are transparency, accountability and justice.

“Now, these three paradigms in the past two years are nowhere to be found. So, if I am going to score the government on good governance, they have performed poorly. They have scored less than 10 percent,” Dalung said.

Tinubu's re-election: Is going to take the miracle of God - Dalung

Continuing, Dalung explained that following President Tinubu's economic policies, it will take the miracle of God for him to win a re-election in 2027.

"The president has declared war on the Nigerian people with his policies of removal of subsidies without proper alternatives to address the crisis, the floating of the Naira, the increase in electricity and data tariffs etc.

"All these put together are policies that target the common man. So, the president has declared war against the class of poor people, and winning the election in 2027 is going to take the miracle of God, because it is not the political class now that will be fishing for the poor people, because it is Tinubu versus the poor people of Nigeria," Dalung said.

Legit.ng reported that Dalung's criticism came months after President Tinubu noted that although there is hunger and inflation in the land but Nigerians should remain united and hopeful.

President Tinubu gave the charge as he told Nigerians to expect an economic turnaround by December 2024.

