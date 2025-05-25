FCT, Abuja - Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has denied that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi reached an agreement on a power-sharing deal for the 2027 presidential race.

Legit.ng reports that the speculation emerged following a report that Atiku had offered Obi the vice-presidential slot on a joint ticket for the 2027 elections, allegedly committing to serve only one term.

Atiku is a former vice-president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

The report claimed this proposal was first discussed during a private meeting between the two men earlier in 2025 in the United Kingdom (UK).

But Lawal, a member of the contact and mobilisation and finance committees of the alliance said to be led by Alhaji Atiku, disclosed that the coalition will soon hold its national convention.

Lawal spoke in an interview with The Nigerian Tribune published on Sunday, May 25.

He said:

"We will do a national convention to elect new tested and trusted leadership who will midwife the primary to elect ward executive, local and state executive and then of course, those executive will also midwife the congresses when the time is ripe. So, I don’t see why people keep talking about Atiku. Probably, of course, because he (Atiku) is very active because he believes that a strong opposition is necessary to confronting a sitting government. He believes so, just like so many others. So, we wait and see.

"When those processes are ripe, we wait and see who will emerge as the presidential candidate of the coalition because everyone agrees that is the way to go. That there can only be one presidential candidate under a strong platform.

"We have heard speculation about Peter Obi and Atiku’s deal, it isn’t possible."

Furthermore, Lawal explained that Atiku and Obi cannot make a deal due to the fact that the former vice-president is not yet the presidential candidate.

He said:

"It is after the convention and somebody wins and the party can sit down and begins to say, who do we make a vice-president? What formidable pair will make us win the election? So, on what basis are they pairing up? People are just speculating about it. That’s not in this coalition we are doing. We will wait for the convention to throw up, maybe among the three, others might join soon when the platform is steady, people are going to join."

2027 election: Obidients 'join ADC'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ralph Nwosu, national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said some staunch supporters of Obi have already collapsed their structures into the party.

According to the opposition leader, the list of "patriots" who have indicated interest in 'rescuing Nigeria' is not limited to Atiku, Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state.

Nwosu disclosed that Obidients in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Kwara have already agreed to team up with the ADC ahead of the 2027 election.

