Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi's ally, Serah Ibrahim, shared a glimpse of the presidential hopeful helping an elderly woman on Friday, May 23.

According to Ibrahim, while driving in Anambra state on his way for the burial of late Nollywood actress, Nkechi Winifred Nweje, Obi's entourage noticed a woman trying to board a bus on the other side of the road lifting a heavy bucket.

Ibrahim narrated the scene via her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle with accompanying pictures.

Ibrahim's post has garnered over 76,000 views and nearly 1,000 retweets.

She wrote:

"The bucket looked like it was quite heavy for her age, she found a bus but sadly why trying to get in, the bucket fell. It was clear she was in distress."

Obi was said to have immediately asked the driver to stop and was watching to ensure the woman was fine. He then reportedly asked the driver to turn to her side of the road.

The Labour Party chieftain's ally continued:

"When we got towards her, PO (referring to Obi) got down from the car. She was excited and shocked to see him and immediately the sadness on her face turned to a beautiful smile.

"She immediately asked for a hug and PO asked her if she was fine.

"Some people around were trying to help her pack up what poured out from the bucket, to save at least what has not touched the sand."

Peter Obi gifts Anambra woman money

Furthermore, the elderly woman reportedly told Obi's team that she was going to the market to sell what poured out from the bucket, as that is her only means of survival.

Obi asked her the cost of the produce and she said it was around N8,000 and she would sell them all for around N10,000 making a small profit of about N2,000. She added she does not know how much she would make from it again, since she has lost some of the produce.

Ibrahim said:

"Peter Obi immediately handed her some money to cover it all. She screamed in excitement, hugged him, and prayed for him.

"She even took some of her produce and attempted to offer it to PO to show her appreciation.

"The joy on her face seeing that someone lifted a burden for her was touching."

Peter Obi's assistance in Anambra: Nigerians react

Following Ibrahim's update, several Nigerians on X praised the former Anambra state governor. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@mamatii001 wrote:

"What a kind-hearted man. Very touching story my sister.

"@PeterObi may God bless u and bless your business.

"May u never lose in life sir except 2023 and 2027 presidency. I love u sir for being humane."

Victor Segun wrote:

"A true leader is a true leader no two ways about it. Unlike the ones who are junketing about all over the world in president jets, when people are been kpai all over the world. And his slaves will be on social media praising him. Compassion is a virtue."

@otakerioghenero said:

"Peter Obi is a kind leader with empathy. God bless him."

Adebayo might step down for Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, hinted that he might consider stepping down for Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

When asked if he would step down for Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Adebayo replied that would come later.

