Peter Obi confirmed he will run for president in 2027 under the Labour Party, but suggested it could be his last attempt due to age

He blamed the ruling government for the internal crises in opposition parties, calling the interference a strategy to weaken democracy

Despite a possible retirement from politics, Obi pledged continued support for young Nigerians pursuing meaningful national change

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has disclosed that the 2027 general election may be his final attempt at the presidency.

Speaking candidly in a video circulated among party members, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to contest under the Labour Party platform but acknowledged that age may influence his decision to bow out of active politics afterward.

Obi hinted that the 202 election might be his final shot at presidency. Photo: FB/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi hints at bowing out of race after 2027

In the now-viral seven-minute video shared on the party’s WhatsApp platform, Obi addressed a group of young Nigerians in what appeared to be an informal interaction, Punch reported.

He expressed concern over the longevity of political careers in Nigeria, suggesting that public office should have an informal retirement benchmark.

“I believe we should have a retirement age for politicians. By 2027, I will be 65. If the presidency goes back to the North in 2031, it may not return to the South until 2039 — by then, I will be 77. I wouldn’t want to run for office at that age. It would make a mess of everything,” Obi stated.

While he hinted at stepping away from the presidential race beyond 2027, the former governor made it clear that his support for youth-driven political reform would not diminish.

“Even if I’m not contesting, I will always support those of you who are committed to real change, with whatever resources I can provide,” he added.

Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, confirmed the video’s authenticity and noted it was recorded recently, although he could not specify the exact date.

Tinubu behind chaos within opposition - Obi

Turning his attention to the state of opposition politics in Nigeria, Obi did not mince words. He alleged that the internal rifts currently besieging both the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were orchestrated by the ruling government to weaken opposition voices.

Obi alleged that the worsening rifts in opposition parties are the results of the planning of the ruling party. Photo: X/Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

“What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government. Quote me anywhere,” he said, suggesting that interference in party structures was a deliberate tactic.

Drawing from past experience, Obi referenced a meeting with late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who he said acted swiftly to ensure party stability by engaging the then INEC Chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

That moment, he implied, stood in contrast to the current environment where political parties grapple with persistent crises.

The presidential hopeful maintained that democracy in Nigeria would remain stunted without a strong, independent opposition. He urged Nigerians to safeguard the electoral process, warning that entrenched interests would resist reform.

Obi’s remarks signal both a renewed ambition and a contemplative reflection on his political journey, potentially setting the stage for a pivotal 2027 election.

Peter Obi reacts after IBB June 12 admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and a prominent political figure, had reacted to former military president Ibrahim Babangida's admission that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In a statement made during an interview with TVC on February 21, Obi reflected on the significance of this acknowledgement and its implications for Nigeria's democracy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng