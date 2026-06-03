Former President Goodluck Jonathan has again come into the spotlight over the call on him to join the 2027 presidential race

A PDP chieftain, Umar Sani, in an interview, dismissed the claim that the former president has been reluctant to join the race, citing former leaders who were once reluctant but later joined the race

This is coming after the PDP faction declared the former president as their 2027 presidential candidate in absentia ahead of the poll

Umar Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed the claim that former President Goodluck Jonathan was reluctant to join the 2027 presidential race, adding that it diminishes his prospects. He argued that several Nigerian leaders initially hesitated before they joined the leadership race.

Sani maintained that political reluctance has not been preventing individuals from taking the country's highest office historically.

PDP chieftain dismisses report of Goodluck Jonathan being reluctant to contest in 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“Political reluctance has never stopped leaders from emerging.”

While speaking in an interview on Arise TV, Sani said there are several examples of leaders who had earlier reluntant in contesting for political office, but later accepted the national assignments.

The PDP chieftain also recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was reluctant to return to politics in 1999 when he argued that he did not actively go for the presidency at that time.

He said:

“When Obasanjo was asked to succeed Murtala Mohammed, he reluctantly accepted and became president.”

Nigerians react as PDP nominates Jonathan

This is coming as one of the PDP factions unveiled Jonathan as its 2027 presidential candidate, a development that has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Peace Profound criticised Peter Obi's supporters who have been rejecting the return of the former president:

"Obidiots said things were better under GEJ; now GEJ wants to come back and give you that ‘better life’ and you guys suddenly think he’s stupid. Dem swear for Peter Obi supporters."

Nigerians react as PDP nominates former Preident Goodluck Jonathan Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Inka said the former president could be under pressure to join the 2027 presidential race:

"This whole thing doesn't make sense. Very unlike GEJ. My gut's telling me he might be under duress. They need enough people on the ballot to divide voters, justify numbers. 2027 is going to be an interesting year in Nigeria's history."

Onoyom David said the Nigerians have moved on from the former president:

"Dead that thought, affliction shall not arise again the second time. Nigerians have moved on from GEJ while thanking him for his services & therefore, with the speed of light, look forward to having a fresh hand take over the presidential seat, make Nigeria try better at least!"

Sammy UgoNabo wondered why Jonathan is not coming out to deny or confirm the report:

"Why isn’t this man coming out to publicly either confirm or distance himself from this idiocy? What kind of man is this? Does he not care about his legacy at all? It was his act of keeping quiet when clear statements were needed that cost him the presidency in 2015. This is worse than being weak."

You can read more comments on the PDP announcement on X here:

Shehu Sani explains Jonathan's mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been faulted for being the architect of his own defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator in the Eighth Senate, made the claim while speaking in an interview recently.

According to Senator Sani, there are three things that former President Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu or any other president cannot do, and he mentioned them.

Source: Legit.ng