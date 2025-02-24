The minister of works, Dave Umahi, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will complete an eight-year tenure, and as well secure re-election in 2027

Speaking at the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1 stakeholders' meeting, Umahi said Tinubu's developmental projects will earn him a second term in office

Umahi assured that the South-East region, recognised Tinubu's contributions and would deliver 99 percent of votes in the 2027 general election

Amid early moves by the north, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Sunday, February 23, expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would complete eight years as Nigeria’s leader in 2027.

Umahi says Tinubu will be re-elected in 2027.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1 stakeholders' meeting, Umahi insisted that Bola Tinubu must be re-elected in the 2027 general elections by the “power of God.”

Umahi said:

“A man that has the courage to do what was dreamt 45 years back is the only man that will have the courage to finish it.

“I say we must vote for him in 2027. The President must be re-elected by the power of God. Those in support say ‘ hi.”

Umahi: Tinubu's projects in southeast, will earn him another term

Umahi explains how southeast will work for Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Umahi said Tinubu has done well for the South-East since assuming office in 2023 and that the region will back him in the next election.

As reported by Channels TV, the minister noted that the current administration has embarked on federal projects in the South-East region and other parts of the country.

Umahi, a two-term governor of Ebonyi state, said the Igbos would rally around Tinubu and ensure that he is re-elected.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to have 99 percent of the votes of the South-East because he has been very nice to the people of the South-East. They will leave South-West to give us 99.99% (in) 2027,” he added.

Umahi shares reason Tinubu deserves second-term

Source: Legit.ng