Key members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, are set to attend an international press conference in London.

The event, scheduled to highlight the administration's midterm achievements, will see these officials present the government’s progress to a global audience.

Details of the international conference

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 14, in Abuja by Bode Adeyemi, Project Internal Coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu Midterm Legacy Projects Review Committee.

According to Adeyemi, the conference is part of an initiative to showcase the administration’s successes in various sectors over the first 24 months in office.

“We are proud to present the Tinubu administration’s record, which remains unprecedented, despite both domestic challenges and a tough global economic environment,” Adeyemi remarked.

Other key figures expected at the event

Alongside Wike and Umahi, other top officials attending the conference include the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe; the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Usman Osidi; and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacheous Adedeji. These ministers will share their departments’ contributions to the administration’s achievements.

Highlighting unprecedented achievements

Adeyemi highlighted the administration’s accomplishments, despite the significant challenges faced.

“President Bola Tinubu’s government has made unprecedented achievements in just twenty-four months, despite all the distractions and the global economic situation,” he said.

To provide comprehensive information on the administration’s progress, a compendium of the achievements will be launched during the conference, alongside a digitised website to ensure easy access for the public and international community.

Countering misinformation and showcasing progress

Ahead of the event, Tunde Doherty, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) UK Chapter, shared that the press conference is designed to counter misinformation and present the administration’s record accurately to the global audience.

Doherty listed several notable achievements of the Tinubu administration, including the commencement of operations at Nigerian and private refineries, the promotion of local government autonomy, the construction of major infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, and debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund. Other significant strides include the removal of fuel subsidies, enhanced security, and a renewed commitment to the rule of law.

“These are landmark achievements that will define President Tinubu’s legacy,” Doherty said. “The international community deserves to hear the facts directly from those implementing these transformative policies.”

Reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria

The London press conference is part of a broader strategy to reshape global perceptions of Nigeria’s governance and garner support for the ongoing reforms.

With key cabinet members attending, the event promises to provide an opportunity for the government to present its narrative on the world stage, aiming to attract international support for Nigeria’s continued progress.

