Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, has dismissed the recent coalition of opposition figures, stating that it lacks the necessary political structure to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election

In an interview seen by Legit.ng, Bwala described the anti-Tinubu coalition as an informal gathering of presidential aspirants rather than a well-organised political merger

Bwala, Tinubu's special adviser on public communications and media, noted that the coalition does not have the backing of the leadership of major opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP)

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is not afraid of an opposition coalition aimed at unseating him in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that the next Nigerian general election will be held in the country in early 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the senate/house of representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly.

Presidency's Daniel Bwala insists President Tinubu is not afraid of the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2027 election: 'Atiku, others to fail'

Incumbent president, Tinubu, has not officially made known his intention to run for a second term under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but he is expected to do so.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, SelahMeditate, monitored by Legit.ng, Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Tinubu, predicted that the planned coalition by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition heavyweights is bound to fail.

Legit.ng reports that a coalition of opposition leaders is spearheaded by Atiku, ex-Kaduna governor Nasir E-Rufai, and Labour Party (LP's) Peter Obi. The alliance once gained significant momentum.

Political analysts have expressed mixed reactions over the coalition drive and the prospects of opposition unity to achieve its agenda. While some experts see the coalition’s formation as a significant realignment in Nigerian politics, others regard it as sheer exploratory talks that lack ideological clarity beyond the anti-Tinubu sentiments.

Playing down the coalition's threat, Bwala described the alliance force as "an association of wild goose chasers" that does not look like it is capable of instilling fear in his principal.

He said:

“We are not afraid of the coalition. This is because they look like an association of wild goose chasers. What they are chasing does not even exist in their imagination. It barely exists in their imagination. They look like they are organised enough to put a threat or fear to anybody, not only the president. That is the reason we are not moved.”

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai discuss at expanded high-level meetings as they set sights on unseating President Tinubu. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Bwala added:

“No political coalition will defeat a governing party, even if that governing party is weak.”

The snippet of the video interview can be watched below:

