2027 Election: ‘Why Tinubu is Not Afraid of Atiku, Obi’s Coalition,’ Presidential Spokesman Speaks
- Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, has dismissed the recent coalition of opposition figures, stating that it lacks the necessary political structure to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election
- In an interview seen by Legit.ng, Bwala described the anti-Tinubu coalition as an informal gathering of presidential aspirants rather than a well-organised political merger
- Bwala, Tinubu's special adviser on public communications and media, noted that the coalition does not have the backing of the leadership of major opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP)
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is not afraid of an opposition coalition aimed at unseating him in the 2027 election.
Legit.ng reports that the next Nigerian general election will be held in the country in early 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the senate/house of representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly.
2027 election: 'Atiku, others to fail'
Incumbent president, Tinubu, has not officially made known his intention to run for a second term under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but he is expected to do so.
Speaking in a recent podcast interview, SelahMeditate, monitored by Legit.ng, Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Tinubu, predicted that the planned coalition by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition heavyweights is bound to fail.
Legit.ng reports that a coalition of opposition leaders is spearheaded by Atiku, ex-Kaduna governor Nasir E-Rufai, and Labour Party (LP's) Peter Obi. The alliance once gained significant momentum.
Political analysts have expressed mixed reactions over the coalition drive and the prospects of opposition unity to achieve its agenda. While some experts see the coalition’s formation as a significant realignment in Nigerian politics, others regard it as sheer exploratory talks that lack ideological clarity beyond the anti-Tinubu sentiments.
Playing down the coalition's threat, Bwala described the alliance force as "an association of wild goose chasers" that does not look like it is capable of instilling fear in his principal.
He said:
“We are not afraid of the coalition. This is because they look like an association of wild goose chasers. What they are chasing does not even exist in their imagination. It barely exists in their imagination. They look like they are organised enough to put a threat or fear to anybody, not only the president. That is the reason we are not moved.”
Bwala added:
“No political coalition will defeat a governing party, even if that governing party is weak.”
The snippet of the video interview can be watched below:
2027: Bwala makes claim on Obi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bwala claimed that Obi has accepted to become a vice-presidential (VP) candidate in the 2027 election.
The presidential aide predicted that Obi would disappoint his staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'.
Source: Legit.ng
