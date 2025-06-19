Nigerians React as Tinubu Sends Birthday Message to Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello at 50
- President Tinubu congratulated former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello on his 50th birthday
- Tinubu's birthday message sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians voicing frustration over ongoing corruption allegations against Bello
- Despite the backlash, some defended Tinubu’s message, suggesting it was in line with Nigeria’s political culture, where such celebrations continue amid ongoing corruption debates
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the former Governor of Kogi state, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.
President Tinubu commended Bello for his historic role in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly highlighting his emergence as the youngest democratically elected governor in the Fourth Republic.
Tinubu lauds Bello's contribution to youth governance
The President's message was conveyed via X, on Wednesday, June 16.
"Alhaji Yahaya Bello has played an instrumental role in advancing youth participation in governance. On this special day, I wish him continued good health, strength, and fulfilment in the years ahead," Tinubu said.
In his message, President Tinubu praised Bello for inspiring young people and encouraging their active participation in politics.
Nigerians react to Tinubu’s birthday message
While many expressed congratulations to Bello, Tinubu's public show of support for the former governor sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians voiced frustration over the ongoing corruption allegations, particularly the claims of a 80 billion naira fraud against Yahaya Bello, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating.
Several Nigerians took to Twitter, expressing their dissatisfaction with the timing of the message, given the ongoing corruption charges against Bello.
The former governor, who served two terms in office from 2016 to 2023, has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, but his tenure was also marred by controversies, including the investigation by the EFCC into alleged mismanagement of state funds.
As of now, it is unclear where the investigation stands, but the birthday message from President Tinubu has only added fuel to the debate.
@von_Bismack tweeted:
"Seriously, I no understand this country. Is it not the same man Tinubu has been chasing around with EFCC abi my eyes dey pain me."
@POLYMATHIZZY commented:
"Wishing Yahaya Bello on his 50th birthday while EFCC chase him on N80bn fraud? 😡 Una dey celebrate corruption openly now!"
Some social media users reflected on the contradictions they perceive within Nigeria’s political environment.
Some Nigerians defend Tinubu's birthday message
Despite the backlash, some users defended Tinubu’s actions, suggesting that such celebrations were in line with the expectations of political life in Nigeria.
@Allezamani commented,
"We all know Peter Obi presidency will not be wishing Yahaya Bello who’s in court for 80 Billion Naira corruption charges a happy birthday sha. APC is doing whatever they want."
Nigerians hate me, Tinubu says
Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared his unwavering commitment to Nigeria, stating that despite being intensely disliked by some individuals, he remains the democratically elected President of the country.
His comments came during a visit to Benue state, where he assessed the ongoing security challenges following the brutal killings that have plagued the region.
