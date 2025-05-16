The Minister of Works praised President Tinubu’s courage and vision, likening him to the biblical Joseph for his commitment to infrastructure development

Umahi revealed that Tinubu revived a 47-year-old road project first conceived under Shehu Shagari, describing the initiative as a symbol of national unity

Umahi commended Tinubu for positive economic indicators, including GDP growth and improved foreign exchange, citing World Bank remarks that Nigeria is no longer in debt

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has likened President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “Joseph the Dreamer” in the Bible, applauding his bold leadership and ambitious infrastructure projects across Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, 17 May, during the Ministerial Press Briefing in Abuja, Umahi commended Tinubu for his vision, courage and determination, particularly in relation to ongoing mega projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry highway.

Umahi explained why he referred to President Tinubu as 'Joseph the dreamer.' Photo credit: @officialABAT/@realdaveumahi

Source: Twitter

“Mr President is a man of courage. I call him Joseph the Dreamer, and God has helped him to make flesh all his dreams. I commend him very highly,” Umahi stated, drawing applause from the audience.

He explained that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, one of the administration’s flagship projects, was inspired by Tinubu’s achievements as Governor of Lagos State, especially the Eko Atlantic city project.

Sokoto-Badagry road revives Shagari’s 47-year-old vision

Umahi also revealed that Tinubu revived the Sokoto-Badagry highway project, which he said was first conceived by former President Shehu Shagari nearly five decades ago.

“The good news is the Sokoto-Badagry [road]. This was a dream of the Shagari administration about 47 years back. And it was supposed to be Badagry-Sokoto, but a very detribalised President directed us to change it to Sokoto-Badagry,” he said.

He described the road as a symbol of national unity and praised Tinubu’s inclusive leadership style, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu praised for economic gains and reforms

Umahi detailed why he labelled President Tinubu 'Joseph the dreamer.' Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Highlighting the administration’s broader performance, Umahi credited President Tinubu with helping to stabilise Nigeria’s economy and improving key economic indicators, The Cable Reported.

“Our GDP is growing. Inflation is coming down. Our foreign exchange is impacted positively. The World Bank says we are not owing them again. Let’s put our hands together for Mr President, the man of uncommon courage," he said.

The former Ebonyi state governor reaffirmed the Ministry of Works’ commitment to executing the president’s infrastructural vision and urged Nigerians to remain hopeful.

Tinubu's ministers storm London

Previously, Legit.ng reported that key members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, are set to attend an international press conference in London.

The event, scheduled to highlight the administration's midterm achievements, will see these officials present the government’s progress to a global audience.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 14, in Abuja by Bode Adeyemi, Project Internal Coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu Midterm Legacy Projects Review Committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng