Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) has shared his major plans for the development of the state

Amid the crisis involving FCT minister Nyesom Wike and his godson, suspended governor Sim Fubara, Ibas stated that his administration is focused on strengthening good governance

Ibas spoke on Monday as he declared open a four-day workshop for top civil servants in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has disclosed that his administration is laying a solid foundation for good governance in the state, driven by strong institutions, a results-oriented public service, and sustained capacity building.

Rivers sole administrator said his administration is focused on building good governance. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Administration is focus on good governance - Ibas

Ibas made this assertion on Monday, May 19, 20 in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while declaring open a 4-Day Transformational Leadership Training Workshop for Sustainable Development.

The training, organised by the Rivers State Government in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), began on Monday, and brought together permanent secretaries, local government administrators, and directors from various ministries across the state.

Ibas, in his speech, said the workshop represented a major step in repositioning Rivers state’s public service to meet the rising expectations of citizens in a fast-changing world, The Punch reported.

President Tinubu appointed Ibas to oversee the affairs of Rivers state after suspending Governor Fubara for six months. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

“This administration is committed to building strong institutions, promoting efficiency, and fostering a results-driven public service,” Ibas said.

“We are laying the foundation for a culture of good governance—one that will serve not just the present generation but also those to come.”

Describing the essence of the programme, Ibas stressed that only regular and relevant training can break the cycle of stagnation in governance and prepare public servants to adapt, grow, and transform service delivery.

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

It will be interesting to note that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers state's political structure.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Rivers sole administrator suspends SSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has suspended all political appointees and office holders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the Administrator, said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng