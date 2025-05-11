The Citizens’ Action for Democratic Restoration (CADR) has called for an immediate end to emergency rule in Rivers state

The civic group accused Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) of dismantling democratic structures, defying court orders, and cracking down on peaceful protesters

CADR urged the president to reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and initiate dialogue-driven, constitutional peacebuilding

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A civic coalition, Citizens’ Action for Democratic Restoration (CADR), on Saturday, May 10, called for the immediate termination of emergency rule in Rivers state, warning that the federal government’s intervention has derailed constitutional governance and intensified unrest.

CADR, led by national president Dr. Maryleen Ebere Okoro, criticised President Bola Tinubu for appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state, describing the move as a “reckless overreach” that has worsened the political crisis and stifled democratic expression.

President Tinubu has been urged to resinstate Governor Fubara of Rivers state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the group condemned the continued suspension of democratic institutions and what it described as the imposition of unilateral rule without legal or legislative backing.

“President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers may have been driven by a desire to stabilise the state, but the appointment of a sole administrator who has suspended state structures, defied court rulings, and threatened peaceful protesters has ruined any good intention that may have existed,” Okoro said.

“This is no longer intervention; it is occupation.”

Rivers: List of alleged abuses under emergency rule

Since the emergency declaration on March 18, CADR alleged that several anti-democratic actions have occurred, including:

Suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the House of Assembly

Mass dismissal of political appointees and state executives

Appointment of local government administrators in defiance of court orders

Crackdowns on protest groups, particularly women-led demonstrations

“Vice Admiral Ibas has dismantled the democratic scaffolding of Rivers state. Local councils are being filled with handpicked loyalists. Rivers state has become a dictatorship under federal cover, and Nigerians are watching in disbelief,” Okoro said.

Coalition condemns protest suppression

The coalition decried the use of force against peaceful protesters, including women-led demonstrations.

“When women carrying placards are tear-gassed, it is no longer about peacekeeping. It becomes state-sponsored repression,” Okoro said.

“We cannot build unity on the foundation of fear.”

CADR calls for dialogue and constitutional order

CADR also criticised President Tinubu’s silence in the face of growing dissent from civil rights groups, legal experts, and ordinary citizens, saying dialogue with stakeholders, including traditional rulers, civil society, and elected representatives, could have prevented the crisis.

“If the president truly sought peace, he would have convened all relevant actors in Rivers State to mediate a path forward,” said Okoro.

“Instead, he chose the path of imposition and exclusion. That decision is now backfiring and threatening national unity.”

Rivers: Group warns against setting dangerous precedent

The group warned that allowing Ibas to remain in office under emergency powers could set a precedent that undermines Nigerian democracy.

“Today, it is Rivers. Tomorrow, it could be any state where political disagreements exist. If one man can replace an entire government by federal decree, then our democracy is in grave danger,” Okoro said.

CADR urged President Tinubu to rescind the emergency order, reinstate Governor Fubara, and initiate a peacebuilding process anchored in constitutional law.

"Our message is clear. The administrator must go. The emergency rule must end. Nigerians did not die for democracy only to be ruled by decree again. Enough is enough,” Okoro declared.

Fubara: Tinubu files defence at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has urged the Supreme Court to kick out the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors demanding the reversal of his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers and the suspension of all elected officials in the oil-rich state.

The Supreme Court has yet to fix a date for the hearing of the suit.

Source: Legit.ng