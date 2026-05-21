Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes received a fresh twist following visa restrictions affecting DR Congo

DR Congo had previously edged the Super Eagles in the World Cup race in a controversial playoff decided by eligibility claims

U.S. travel suspension for DR Congo nationals could complicate their participation at the tournament later next month

Nigeria’s hopes of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have taken an unexpected turn after new developments involving the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and fresh travel restrictions imposed by the United States.

The Super Eagles had earlier missed out on qualification after DR Congo narrowly edged them in a dramatic playoff final that was later clouded by controversy over player eligibility.

Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a controversial playoff penalty loss to DR Congo. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

Now, a new twist has reopened conversations about Nigeria’s World Cup fate.

Controversial playoff still lingers in Nigeria’s memory

Nigeria’s route to the 2026 World Cup took a painful hit when DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles in the African playoff final, securing their place at the global tournament.

However, the result was immediately disputed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which alleged that DR Congo fielded up to six ineligible players during the decisive encounter.

The NFF subsequently escalated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), hoping for a reversal or sanctions that could alter the final qualification outcome.

Despite the legal challenge and growing tension, DR Congo went on to strengthen their position by defeating Jamaica in the intercontinental playoffs, officially booking their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. visa suspension creates fresh uncertainty

In a surprising development, the United States has now suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a reported Ebola outbreak, throwing their World Cup preparations into uncertainty, US Department of State has announced.

The United States has suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a recent Ebola outbreak, severely disrupting travel plans for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

The restrictions mean that citizens of DR Congo are currently unable to obtain entry visas to the United States, one of the co-host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ordinarily, DR Congo supporters and delegation members would apply for standard B1/B2 visitor visas through U.S. embassies. However, the suspension has disrupted all standard travel processing, per The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

Even special FIFA-related visa arrangements, including priority scheduling for ticket holders, are now effectively inaccessible to DR Congo nationals under the current policy.

Nigeria’s slim but renewed World Cup hope

While DR Congo’s qualification remains officially intact, the new travel ban has added a layer of uncertainty that could have wider implications if not resolved in time.

For Nigeria, this development has been viewed by some observers as an unexpected “lifeline,” especially given the unresolved legal case at CAS and the ongoing scrutiny over DR Congo’s qualification process.

Previously, BBC Sport reported that FIFA had introduced special visa measures for selected African nations such as Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Tunisia, including exemptions from a proposed $15,000 bond requirement for World Cup travel. However, DR Congo has not been included in that waiver category.

As things stand, Nigeria’s chances remain dependent on legal and administrative outcomes rather than sporting results alone.

With weeks still to go before the tournament kicks off, the situation continues to evolve, and the Super Eagles may yet find themselves back in contention for a place on football’s biggest stage.

Super Eagles discover AFCON 2027 opponents

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have discovered their group stage opponents for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF held the draw in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau for the Pamoja 2027 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng