Umar, the first son of the late Aliyu Akwe-Doma, former Governor of Nasarawa state, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027

Akwe-Doma said the coalition gang-up cannot stop President Tinubu's election bid in the 2027 election

The former Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in Nasarawa state defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Doma, Nasarawa state - Umar, the first son of the late Aliyu Akwe-Doma, former Nasarawa state governor, said no coalition gang-up can’t stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election.

Akwe-Doma declared that no political alliance, especially in northern Nigeria, will stop Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Umar Aliyu Akwe-Doma collapses the entire structure of ZLP to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Source: Facebook

He stated this during his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) this weekend in the Doma Local Government Area.

According to The Nation, Akwe-Doma was the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 elections.

He vowed to collapse the entire structure of ZLP in Nasarawa state into the APC to strengthen the ruling party’s presence and support Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

Akwe-Doma said he believes his decision to join the ruling APC is vital for the political and economic growth of his supporters.

The former governor’s son emphasised that his decision stemmed from a resolution within the party’s North Central structure to integrate into the APC.

Akwe-Doma hinted that he might still consider throwing his hat into the Nasarawa State Governorship contest under the APC in 2027.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Habibu Bello Mayana said every Nigerian of northern extraction 'owes President Tinubu a vote' in the 2027 election.

Mayana, a member of the ruling APC, explained that Tinubu helped former President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.

According to the APC stalwart, "in 2019, many northern politicians, led by Atiku Abubakar, dumped Buhari in their efforts to grab power, but Tinubu stood by him"

Legit.ng also reported that Northern political leaders, dissatisfied with Tinubu's administration, are discreetly working to announce their candidate for the 2027 elections;

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed indicated that he would not seek the People's Democratic Party (PDP) nomination if Jonathan decides to run.

However, one of the insiders close to Jonathan believes that discussions regarding the 2027 election are still premature.

Ex-APC chieftain gives update on coalition against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, gave an update on the coalition led by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lukman said the negotiations are in the advanced stage on the a coalition against Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Lukman, Nigerians will be formally informed of all the details once the negotiations are finalised.

