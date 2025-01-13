The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has explained why he changed his mind about Tinubu's tax reforms bills

In a recent interview, Governor Sule maintained that he reversed his stance on the tax bills because his concerns have been addressed

Sule spoke after Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state threatened that the north would show its "true colours" to President Tinubu over the controversial tax reform bills

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has clarified his earlier stance on the controversial tax reforms bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, currently before the National Assembly.

Governor Sule speaks on Tinubu' tax bill, clarifies his earlier stance.

Source: Facebook

Governor Sule clarifies stance on tax reforms bill

Amid stiff opposition from the north, Governor Sule disclosed that his stance regarding the bill has been addressed.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today programme, the governor insisted that the opposition to the tax reforms was to the bill’s contents in its original form and not about the reforms.

According to him, the key objective was to ensure that the bill was thoroughly discussed before any decision was made.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, January 13, Governor Sule noted that the concerns raised by him and others had led to further review of the bill.

“We have achieved our goal, and that is the reason today I talk differently.

“We wanted the bill to be further discussed and not passed in its original form. Now, there are opportunities for further review, and I commend the House of Representatives, particularly the speaker, for the way they have handled the issue,” Sule stated.

Tinubu's tax bills: Presidency tackles governor

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency described as "inflammatory" a recent statement by Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, that the Tinubu administration's tax reform bills are an invitation to anarchy.

The ruling government, through Sunday Dare, said Mohammed's decision to continually 'threaten' the FG is "unbecoming of his office as a state governor".

