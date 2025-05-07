Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he will return to his welding profession after completing his tenure

He reaffirmed the state's commitment to vocational training, investor protection, and renewable energy incentives

The state is also building infrastructure, like mini-grids and a Multi-Door Courthouse, to attract and support long-term private investment

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated his intention to return to his professional roots as a certified welder after completing his tenure in office.

Speaking at a roundtable organised by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in collaboration with the state government, held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Sule said his technical background informed the state’s strong investment in vocational training and skills acquisition.

He noted that Nasarawa State has built one of the most advanced technical institutions certified by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), providing manpower to firms even beyond the state.

“As you see me, I started with shielded arc welding and oxyacetylene welding. After my time as governor, I’ll return to that,” he said.

The governor assured investors of the state’s readiness and legal frameworks designed to de-risk and protect investments.

He said 5% of the state’s internally generated revenue is allocated specifically to support incoming projects by covering potential infrastructure or logistical gaps.

“We work hard to maintain peace and security because that is the first thing every serious investor considers,” Sule said.

Governor announces tax holiday

Sule further announced a tax holiday for investors in renewable energy projects, citing the state’s growing capacity in lithium processing.

“The largest lithium processing factory is in Nasarawa. Another, three times its size, will be commissioned by July,” he revealed.

Sule also unveiled ongoing efforts to build a World Bank-supported Multi-Door Courthouse to resolve investment-related disputes, such as land or tax issues, without going through the regular courts.

REA Managing Director, Abba Aliyu, said the 2023 Electricity Act has created new opportunities for sub-national governments to participate in power generation, distribution, and renewable energy.

He praised Nasarawa for leading in mini-grid deployment and being investment-friendly.

Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, Doris Uboh, credited the state's business climate for attracting the highest number of mini-grid projects in the country. She called on other states to emulate Nasarawa's model in attracting sustainable development and rural electrification.

