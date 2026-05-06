University of Ibadan Nursing Student Becomes Registered Nurse with First Class Degree, Shares Story
- A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan
- She opened up about how she bagged a first class, while sharing her unexpected experience as an undergraduate at UI
- Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction
A young lady, Precious Olaleye, celebrated her successful graduation as a first-class registered nurse from the University of Ibadan.
She shared her experience in school as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse and midwife.
UI nursing student bags first class
On her LinkedIn page, Precious Olaleye stated that her journey as an undergraduate was not a straightforward path.
She also expressed her gratitude to God as she bagged a first class from the University of Benin.
Her LinkedIn post read:
“Exactly a week ago, I was inducted as a Registered Nurse into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. My academic journey was not straightforward path, rather a defining one shaped by patience, persistence, and growth.
“I am deeply grateful to God, my source for His faithfulness throughout every stage of this journey. I am now officially: PRECIOUS IBIYEMI OLALEYE. RN, RM, CFP, B.N.Sc (University of Ibadan). First Class Honours
“This milestone represents more than completion. It marks the beginning of deeper responsibility, learning, and service in healthcare. I’m grateful for the journey so far and ready for what lies ahead.”
Reactions trail UI first class graduate's post
Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the first-class nursing graduate on her academic feat.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.
Omolola Osunde
"Congratulations Nurse Olaleye. Cheers to greater wins."
Oluwatimileyin Owoade said:
"Congratulations, Precious Olaleye You are so beautiful."
Muthmoina Gbolasere said:
"Congratulations. Precious Olaleye."
Inioluwa Alabi said:
"Congratulations Precious Olaleye Greater wins."
Testimony Tewogbola said:
"Congratulations Precious Olaleye."
Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class
The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.
He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng