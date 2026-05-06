A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she bagged a first class, while sharing her unexpected experience as an undergraduate at UI

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Precious Olaleye, celebrated her successful graduation as a first-class registered nurse from the University of Ibadan.

She shared her experience in school as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse and midwife.

University of Ibadan Nursing Student Becomes Registered Nurse with First Class Degree, Shares Story

Source: UGC

UI nursing student bags first class

On her LinkedIn page, Precious Olaleye stated that her journey as an undergraduate was not a straightforward path.

She also expressed her gratitude to God as she bagged a first class from the University of Benin.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“Exactly a week ago, I was inducted as a Registered Nurse into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. My academic journey was not straightforward path, rather a defining one shaped by patience, persistence, and growth.

“I am deeply grateful to God, my source for His faithfulness throughout every stage of this journey. I am now officially: PRECIOUS IBIYEMI OLALEYE. RN, RM, CFP, B.N.Sc (University of Ibadan). First Class Honours

“This milestone represents more than completion. It marks the beginning of deeper responsibility, learning, and service in healthcare. I’m grateful for the journey so far and ready for what lies ahead.”

University of Ibadan Nursing Student Becomes Registered Nurse with First Class Degree, Shares Story

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI first class graduate's post

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the first-class nursing graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Omolola Osunde

"Congratulations Nurse Olaleye. Cheers to greater wins."

Oluwatimileyin Owoade said:

"Congratulations, Precious Olaleye You are so beautiful."

Muthmoina Gbolasere said:

"Congratulations. Precious Olaleye."

Inioluwa Alabi said:

"Congratulations Precious Olaleye Greater wins."

Testimony Tewogbola said:

"Congratulations Precious Olaleye."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng