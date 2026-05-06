Breaking: Tension as El-Rufai Appears in Court For Fresh Charges
Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has been arraigned in court for fresh charges. This is as he appeared at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Wednesday, May 6.
The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been facing a series of legal charges since he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the coalition-adopted party.
He is facing probes by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Service (DSS) for multiple financial allegations and security threats.
See the video of his appearance on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng