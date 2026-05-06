Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has been arraigned in court for fresh charges. This is as he appeared at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Wednesday, May 6.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been facing a series of legal charges since he resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the coalition-adopted party.

Nasir El-Rufai faces a fresh charge, appears in court Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

He is facing probes by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Service (DSS) for multiple financial allegations and security threats.

See the video of his appearance on X here:

Source: Legit.ng