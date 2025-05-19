2027 Election: Coalition Against Tinubu Taking Shape as Atiku's Camp Offers Obi VP, Sources Speak
- Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi contested on a joint ticket in the 2019 Nigerian presidential election, albeit unsuccessfully
- The notable alliance may be replicated in the 2027 general election if scoops are anything to go by
- A report on Monday, May 19, shared that Atiku's camp has offered Obi a VP role in a one-term deal
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly offered Peter Obi a vice-presidential role.
As reported on Monday, May 19, by The Punch, Atiku asked Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, to be his lieutenant in a joint single-term ticket.
The newspaper cited 'multiple reliable sources' allegedly involved in the coalition move.
In the meantime, the LP chieftain is said to be working to secure the backing of his core loyalists.
A source said:
“The leaders have all agreed that it’s only a coalition between Atiku, Obi, and others that can wrest power from President Bola Tinubu. So, they are crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s to finalise this.
“Atiku and Obi met earlier this year in the UK. That was where Atiku first mooted the idea of a coalition and urged Obi to be his running mate. Obi then asked for time to think it over and consult his loyalists."
2027 election: Atiku, Peter Obi may opt for ADC
Amid the protracted crises in both the PDP and LP, another source revealed that Messrs Atiku and Obi are considering joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The source said:
“The Social Democratic Party (SDP) was part of the plans before now, but it seems the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also infiltrated the party. So, they are tilting towards the ADC."
When contacted for comments, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said he could not speak on the specific agreement they have reached.
In the same vein, Peter Ahmeh, a loyalist of Obi, declined to comment on the single four-year term agreement.
For Ralph Nwosu, the ADC national chairman, he confirmed that discussions are ongoing with all stakeholders involved in the coalition efforts.
Nwosu said:
“Currently, we are involved in coalition talks with all critical stakeholders. And we are meeting frequently, and by the grace of God, before the end of this week, we will announce some of the recent developments."
Read more on 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Primate Ayodele prophesies showdown, advises Tinubu on Shettima
- Atiku announces coalition involving APC, PDP, LP, others to unseat Tinubu ahead of 2027 election
- 2027 election: Kwankwaso breaks silence amid alleged plot to rejoin APC
2027 election: Nwosu gives tip on how to defeat Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwosu insisted that President Tinubu can be defeated in the 2027 election.
Nwosu pointed out that there is hunger in the land, adding that with the right strategy between the PDP, LP, the People's Redemption Party (PRP), the SDP, and others, APC will become history in 2027.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.