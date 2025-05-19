Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi contested on a joint ticket in the 2019 Nigerian presidential election, albeit unsuccessfully

The notable alliance may be replicated in the 2027 general election if scoops are anything to go by

A report on Monday, May 19, shared that Atiku's camp has offered Obi a VP role in a one-term deal

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly offered Peter Obi a vice-presidential role.

As reported on Monday, May 19, by The Punch, Atiku asked Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, to be his lieutenant in a joint single-term ticket.

The newspaper cited 'multiple reliable sources' allegedly involved in the coalition move.

In the meantime, the LP chieftain is said to be working to secure the backing of his core loyalists.

A source said:

“The leaders have all agreed that it’s only a coalition between Atiku, Obi, and others that can wrest power from President Bola Tinubu. So, they are crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s to finalise this.

“Atiku and Obi met earlier this year in the UK. That was where Atiku first mooted the idea of a coalition and urged Obi to be his running mate. Obi then asked for time to think it over and consult his loyalists."

2027 election: Atiku, Peter Obi may opt for ADC

Amid the protracted crises in both the PDP and LP, another source revealed that Messrs Atiku and Obi are considering joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The source said:

“The Social Democratic Party (SDP) was part of the plans before now, but it seems the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also infiltrated the party. So, they are tilting towards the ADC."

When contacted for comments, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, said he could not speak on the specific agreement they have reached.

In the same vein, Peter Ahmeh, a loyalist of Obi, declined to comment on the single four-year term agreement.

For Ralph Nwosu, the ADC national chairman, he confirmed that discussions are ongoing with all stakeholders involved in the coalition efforts.

Nwosu said:

“Currently, we are involved in coalition talks with all critical stakeholders. And we are meeting frequently, and by the grace of God, before the end of this week, we will announce some of the recent developments."

