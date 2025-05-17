Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele unveiled his vision concerning Oborevwori's future in the APC

Legit.ng recalls that in a major political alignment in April, Oborevwori and a host of other heavyweight politicians from Delta state quit the PDP to join the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Asaba, Delta state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) 'will continue to cause issues', particularly in Delta state.

The Nigerian Tribune noted Primate Ayodele's fresh prophecy amid a wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC—notably from Delta state.

Primate Ayodele foresees a clash between Delta governor, Oborevwori, and President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, stated that the governor would mismanage the party in the state and that he would fight his predecessor. The cleric added that Oborevwori would clash with the presidency.

His words:

“Delta: Sheriff will not be accepted in APC; there will be breakage. Omo-Agege must not relent. Sheriff will have problems with the presidency. Sheriff’s membership in APC isn’t yet certain; he doesn’t see the clear vision. He will still fight with his predecessor (Ifeanyi Okowa).

"Some in APC Delta will want to give up the party because of him, and he will mismanage APC. However, they must be careful so there won’t be any bombing attack in Delta.”

Delta APC gets stronger after Oborevwori and Ifeanyi Okowa's defections. Photo credit: Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

Group hits Primate Ayodele over prophecy

Meanwhile, a group, Oyo State Voluntary Campaigners (OSVC), has knocked Primate Ayodele for prophesying against the alleged 2027 governorship ambition of minister for power, Adebayo Adelabu.

The group described Primate Ayodele as an attention-seeker who specialises in punting prophecies.

A recent statement by Paul Atiba, OSVC's chairman, said Primate Ayodele’s prophecies are always based on selfish interests.

The group said:

“God is not man and definitely Primate Ayodele will never be his face in choosing his anointed for Oyo state.

“Come 2027. The voice of the people will definitely be the voice of God.

“We believe the mandate God has given to Adelabu in 2027 is sacrosanct, no prophecy can change it."

Delta defections: PDP defectors unwilling to register for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some former PDP members in Delta state who left the party along with Oborevwori reportedly refused to resign their membership.

The defectors are reluctant to register as members of the ruling APC.

Sources said the ongoing registration commenced on a shaky note as the APC ward leaders in parts of the state declined to register the PDP defectors, demanding evidence of their resignation from their former party.

