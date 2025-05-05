The alignment of several heavyweight PDP members with the APC in Delta state has taken a new twist

According to a report, the APC’s ongoing registration exercise in parts of Delta state began on a shaky note, as ward leaders declined to register the defectors without formal evidence of resignation from the PDP.

Delta state has been governed by the PDP since 1999—until the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori declared for the APC in April 2025

Asaba, Delta state - Some former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Delta state who left the party along with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori have reportedly refused to resign their membership.

As reported on Monday, April 5, by Vanguard, the defectors are reluctant to register as members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sources said the ongoing registration commenced on a shaky note as the APC ward leaders in parts of the state declined to register the PDP defectors, demanding evidence of their resignation from their former party.

It is understood that some defectors were undecided on the exercise because of the rivalry and frosty relationship between the PDP and APC members before the defection.

A source said:

“This coming together is not smooth yet. The old members are afraid of the new members, while the new members are just watching."

Speaking on the political alignment in Delta state, the chairman of the APC in Ughelli North local government area (LGA), Obakpororo Onoabedje, said:

“Currently, we have issued cards to ward chairmen to go and register PDP members willing to register. From skeletal reports, they are not forthcoming; they are foot-dragging. From what we are seeing and experiencing, the exercise is very clumsy.”

Legit.ng had reported how Oborevwori made the switch alongside several serving public officials in the prominent south-south state.

In the same vein, the immediate past governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, also officially defected from the PDP to the APC.

The announcement came two years after Okowa stood as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in the Nigerian presidential election.

Okowa was received by top APC chieftains, as many described the move as a strategic political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Delta was PDP's soul, major funder, says Keyamo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, said the PDP has lost its “soul” following the defection of political bigwigs in Delta state into the APC.

Keyamo said Delta state was one of the major funders of the PDP, adding that Oborevwori’s defection is a major boost for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The minister said the defection is also significant for the people of Delta, noting that it would help the state to align with the politics at the centre.

