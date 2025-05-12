Acting Shira LGA chairman, Alhaji Wali Adamu, has died after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre in Azare

Wali, who passed away on Sunday, May 11, was appointed acting chairman on March 3, 2025, following the removal of his predecessor and deputy over allegations of misconduct

His death occurred just 13 days before the scheduled by-election to officially fill the leadership positions in Shira LGA

The acting chairman of Shira local government area of Bauchi state, Alhaji Wali Adamu, has been reported dead.

Wali's death: Bauchi governor mourns

Adamu reportedly passed away on Sunday, May 11, at the Federal Medical Centre in Azare, Katagum local government area of Bauchi state, after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, his death was announced on Sunday, through a press release issued by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Bauchi state governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

According to the statement, Governor Bala Mohammed extended condolences to Wali’s family and described the late acting chairman as a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the development of Shira LGA and the state will be fondly remembered, Leadership reported.

“Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, extends his deepest condolences to the immediate family of Alhaji Wali Adamu, the Katagum Emirate Council, and all citizens of the state over this great loss,” the statement read.

The Bauchi state government also urged well-wishers to keep the deceased’s family in their prayers during this difficult time while the governor prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Wali jannatul firdaus and to give his family the strength to bear the loss.

Wali died 13 days before the scheduled by-election to elect new chairman and deputy chairman in Shira LGA.

Interestingly, the chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Mr. Ahmed Makama, recently told journalists that the commission was fully prepared to conduct the by-election slated for May 24, 2025.

How Wali was appointed as chairman

Meanwhile, Wali was appointed as the acting Chairman of the LGA after the Shira Legislative Council on March 3, 2025, removed the former chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Beli, and his deputy, Hon. Usman Adamu.

The chairman and his deputy were sacked by the lawmakers over allegations of gross misconduct, financial mismanagement, dereliction of duty, and abuse of office.

Prior to his appointment, Wali had served as the Councillor representing Tumfafi Ward where he was also the Leader of the Council.

