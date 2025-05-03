In Bauchi, a former chairman of the Jama’are Local Government Area, Isa Wabi, has reportedly been stabbed to death in a violent attack

The attack on the former council chair was allegedly perpetrated by the acquaintances of the deceased's son

The police explained that the incident happened at his home in the Fadaman Mada area, which was behind the Government Girls’ Secondary School

Isa Wabi, the former chairman of the Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has reportedly been killed during a violent attack which was allegedly perpetrated by acquaintances of his son.

The Bauchi state police command announced the incident in a statement on Friday, May 2. The police explained that the incident happened at his home in the Fadaman Mada area, which was behind the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Bauchi.

Bauchi police confirm stabbing of former council chaira Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

How the ex-Bauchi council chair dies

According to the police, the force responded swiftly to a distress call which was put through by a concerned resident. On getting to the scene, the former council chairman was found in a critical condition. He had multiple stab wounds on his neck.

Channels TV reported that the Wabi was said to have been rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where he was then confirmed to have died.

The police also disclosed that the preliminary investigation suggested that the attack was carried out by two persons who were identified as Ahmad Abdulkadir (alias Abba) and Faruk Malami (alias Ajebo). They were said to be acquaintances of the deceased's 24-year-old son, Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed.

The suspects were said to have broken into the home of the former council chairman at about 3 am and conspired to carry out the assault on him.

How killer of ex-Bauchi council chair dies

One of the suspects, Malami (Ajebo), was reportedly found unconscious at the scene of the incident, a twist that was alleged to be an outcome of a retaliatory act. He was reportedly taken to the hospital, where he was subsequently declared dead.

The police authorities then took the second suspect, Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed, into custody, where he will be questioned. The security agency disclosed that the suspect has been cooperating in providing major information in the ongoing investigation.

Bauchi police confirm killing of ex-LG chairman Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to the police statement:

“The command is conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances of this unfortunate incident and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.”

Sani-Omolori Aliyu, the commissioner of police in Bauchi state, visited the victim's family and offered his condolences after the incident.

The commissioner also assured them that the police would do a thorough and discreet investigation and ensure that justice is served.

Bauchi commissioner accused of abduction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi state commissioner for water resources, Honourable Nuhu Zaki, has been accused by his former wife, Iklima Manu Soro, of abducting their 10-year-old daughter, Zainab.

Iklima Manu Soro, in a petition to the IGP, alleged that Zaki acted against the court judgment and took custody of the child.

However, the commissioner confirmed the custody of the child on Saturday, adding that he, his son, and the police officers who attacked him carried out the alleged abduction two weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng