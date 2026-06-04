Google has introduced a new Android feature called Fake Call Detection to identify and warn users about suspected impersonation calls in real time

The tool uses encrypted verification technology to confirm whether a caller is genuine and alerts users when a spoofed number or fraudulent call is detected

The feature is being rolled out on Android 12 and newer devices as part of Google's efforts to combat rising AI-powered voice cloning and impersonation scams

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Google has launched a new security tool for Android users to identify and warn about suspected impersonation calls in real time, as fraud involving AI-generated voices continues to escalate worldwide.

The feature, called Fake Call Detection, is designed to tackle increasingly advanced scams that combine caller ID spoofing with artificial intelligence-powered voice cloning.

Android Users Get Major Security Boost as Google Launches Fake Call Detection Tool

Source: UGC

Industry estimates indicate that AI-enabled fraud schemes were responsible for more than $400 billion in global losses in 2025.

In a post published on its official blog, Google announced that the feature is being rolled out globally on devices running Android 12 and later versions, beginning with Pixel smartphones. The protection is enabled by default and does not require users to adjust any settings.

Rising fraud threat drives new security measures

The launch comes as impersonation scams continue to emerge as one of the fastest-growing forms of financial fraud worldwide.

According to the March 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment by INTERPOL, impersonation-related schemes remain a major contributor to financial losses. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission reported that consumers lost $2.95 billion to such scams in 2024.

The threat has become particularly concerning in countries such as Nigeria, where criminals increasingly use voice-cloning software and spoofed phone numbers to pose as relatives, business associates, or trusted institutions. Google said the new feature adds an extra layer of protection directly on users’ devices.

How the verification system works

Google explained that Fake Call Detection functions through a secure verification process similar to a digital handshake. When two people who use the Phone by Google app communicate, the caller’s device silently sends an encrypted verification signal that confirms the call is genuine.

If someone attempts to imitate a trusted contact by spoofing their number, that verification signal is missing. The recipient’s phone then checks with the actual contact’s device. If the real device confirms that no call is being made, the system immediately displays a warning on the screen, encouraging the user to end the call.

The verification process relies on Rich Communication Services (RCS), an end-to-end encrypted messaging standard that keeps the exchange private and protected from outside access.

Google noted that the technology is built on open standards, making it possible for other smartphone manufacturers and developers to adopt similar safeguards.

“Security shouldn’t be limited to just one type of phone or app. We want to raise the bar across the industry to help protect as many people as possible,” the company said.

The rollout forms part of Google’s broader effort to strengthen digital security across its ecosystem.

As cybercriminals continue to adopt more sophisticated AI tools, Google’s latest initiative reflects a growing industry shift toward proactive, device-based security measures designed to detect and stop threats before users become victims.

Google announces new features for Android phones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Google unveiled major Android upgrades, including Gemini AI, Pause Point, Screen Reactions and AI-powered Chrome browsing tools.

New features will arrive on Samsung, Pixel, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor devices with improved sharing, smarter widgets and upgraded Gboard dictation.

Google also announced redesigned Android Auto features and teased new AI-powered “Googlebooks” laptops launching later this year.

Source: Legit.ng