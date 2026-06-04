The federal government reaffirmed its confidence in the NSCDC Mining Marshals and pledged continued support for their operations

Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake accused beneficiaries of illegal mining of attempting to intimidate and discredit the enforcement unit

Eight new gun trucks were commissioned to strengthen the operational capacity of the Mining Marshals and improve security at mining sites

The federal government has reaffirmed its support for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals, warning individuals and groups attempting to obstruct the unit's operations that they will face legal consequences.

Solid Minerals Development Minister Dele Alake speaks during the inauguration of new operational vehicles for Mining Marshals in Abuja. Photo: CFBFng

Source: Facebook

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, delivered the warning on Wednesday during the commissioning of eight gun trucks acquired to strengthen the activities of the Mining Marshals at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja.

Why is FG supporting Mining Marshals?

Alake praised the specialised enforcement team for its role in tackling illegal mining across the country.

He said the unit had become an important part of efforts to restore order in the solid minerals sector and improve government revenue from mining activities.

The minister accused certain vested interests of orchestrating campaigns aimed at discrediting and intimidating officers of the unit.

According to him, many of those opposing the Mining Marshals have benefited from illegal mining operations that have deprived the country of significant earnings over the years.

"The Mining Marshals have recorded significant successes in curbing illegal mining operations and protecting the nation's mineral resources. It is therefore not surprising that those who have profited from illegality are uncomfortable with their achievements and are resorting to campaigns of blackmail and misinformation," he said.

NSCDC Mining Marshals attend the commissioning ceremony aimed at boosting efforts against illegal mining. Photo: CDFIBN

Source: Facebook

What warning did Alake issue?

Alake declared that the federal government would continue to provide the personnel, equipment and institutional support needed to enhance the effectiveness of the enforcement team.

He also issued a stern warning to anyone seeking to frustrate the work of the Mining Marshals.

"Anyone, whether a uniformed personnel or a civilian, who seeks to frustrate the noble work of these Mining Marshals is an economic saboteur and will be treated as such. That I can promise you," the minister declared.

The minister said the newly commissioned gun trucks would improve the unit's mobility and response capability, enabling officers to better confront illegal operators and secure mining locations across the country.

How does this fit Tinubu's agenda?

Alake said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's economic diversification agenda, which identifies the solid minerals sector as a key source of future growth and government revenue.

He added that the administration remains committed to eliminating illegal mining and ensuring that Nigeria's mineral resources are developed in a transparent and accountable manner.

The minister also called on traditional rulers, host communities, security agencies and other stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to sanitise the sector.

He warned that individuals found assisting illegal mining activities would be investigated and prosecuted in line with existing laws.

NSCDC commander faults police investigation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Commander of the Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, John Onoja, has challenged a police report that allegedly linked one of the unit's operatives to more than N2 billion in suspicious financial transactions following the death of an officer.

Onoja described the report as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that the bank account cited in the publication did not contain transactions anywhere near the amount claimed.

Source: Legit.ng