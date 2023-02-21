The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwanwakso has been thrown into deep sorrow

This is as the candidate representing Wudil/Garko of the House of Representatives Constituency, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa is confirmed dead

Reacting, Kwankwaso who expressed sudden shock over the development prayed for the soul of the departed and for the family he left behind

A report by Daily Trust has it that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in Wudil/Garko of the House of Representatives Constituency, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa is dead.

Isa, a former Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died after a brief illness on Monday, February 20.

Kwankwaso reacts as NNPP House of Reps candidate dies in Kano state. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

When the candidate died

His death occurred four days to the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

NNPP flagbearer, Kwankwaso reacts

In a condolence message to his family, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso described his demise as shocking and a huge vacuum that can’t be replaced.

He said the candidate dedicated his time, wealth and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community, praying for God Almighty to forgive his shortcomings.

“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter,” he said.

The deceased was buried in Kano according to Islam rites.

2023 elections: INEC reveals what PDP must do following death of Abia governorship candidate

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directed the PDP in Abia state to conduct a fresh governorship primary election in the next 14 days to replace its governorship candidate, Professor Ikonne.

The electoral commission gave the directive following the death of Professor Ikonne on Wednesday, January 25. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner on Voter Education and Publicity, said the directive was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

Legit.ng notes that the INEC's directive will also apply to other parties.

2023 elections: List of top candidates who have died ahead of polls

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a few of the candidates scheduled to contest for various seats, from Governorship to State House of Assemblies, in the polls have died.

The sudden deaths mean the parties will have to conduct fresh primaries to provide replacements, especially for the governorship seats.

Here is a list of the dead candidates;

Source: Legit.ng