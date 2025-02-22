Former Bauchi South senatorial district lawmaker. Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau has reportedly died at the age of 57

Senator Gumau was said to have died on Friday night, February 21 and was scheduled to be buried in Abuja on Saturday, February 22

Gumau was a two times House of Representatives member and was elected into the Senate on two different elections

Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau, the former Senator who represented Bauchi South Senatorial district in the ninth Senate, reportedly passed away in Abuja on Friday night, February 21.

The former lawmaker was said to have died after a brief illness at the age of 57.

According to Leadership, Gumau's death was confirmed by his former aide, Comrade Haruna Usman Muhammad, in a chat with journalists on Saturday morning, February 22.

Who is Senator Gumau

The late Senator Gumau was first elected to represent the people of Bauchi South in 2018 via a by-election which was held after the death of Senator Ali Wakili.

The people of the district renewed his mandate at the 2019 general election and was in office until 2023 when he could not win re-election.

He lost the move to be re-elected into the Red Chamber in the 2023 general election.

Before he was elected into the Senate, the late Senate had been elected into the House of Representatives for two consecutive terms and represented the people of the Toro Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2018.

The late Gumau was popular for his legislative advocacy, infrastructural projects in his constituency and youth empowerment. It was learnt that the late federal lawmaker would be buried in Abuja on Saturday, February 22.

The drama in Bauchi politics

Bauchi is one of the few states that is experiencing some drama in its politics. Presently, Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed who doubled as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors' forum, has been making his voice known against the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor has also been said to be plotting to contest against Tinubu in the 2027 election under the umbrella of the PDP. However, the governor, who fought for the PDP presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election, has yet to declare his ambition for 2027.

In another drama, the governor's commissioner for water resources, Honourable Nuhu Zaki, was recently accused by his former wife, Iklima Manu Soro, of abducting their 10-year-old daughter, Zainab.

Iklima Manu Soro, in a petition to the IGP, alleged that Zaki acted against the court judgment and took custody of the child. However, the commissioner confirmed the custody of the child on Saturday, adding that he, his some and the police officers who were attached to him and carried out the alleged abduction two weeks ago.

Bauchi governor blasts Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has lambasted the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his recent media chat, where he was accused of denigrating the PDP.

In a statement, Governor Bala maintained that the PDP gave the platform for Wike to rise to stardom in politics but allowed himself to be used against them.

The governor, who also doubled as the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, alleged that Wike thrived on drama and divisiveness despite his status.

